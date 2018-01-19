Did ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Stars Just Tease the Return of Diablo?

Is Amanda Waller getting into the business of bringing back the dead?

Fan-favorite Suicide Squad member Diablo, played by Jay Hernandez, sacrificed himself for the rest of his team at the end of the movie in 2016. While you may have thought that would keep the character down for the upcoming sequel, it could be time to think again.

Judging by a new photo posted by Joel Kinnaman this week, it looks like Diablo may not be gone after all.

Kinnaman took to Instagram on Thursday to share a seflie after his recent workout. Along with his trainer, the actor was joined by fellow Suicide Squad stars Jay Hernandez and Jai Courtney. Along with the photo, Kinnaman posted the message, “Brendan whipping us back into shape. Jay puked.”

It’s the “back into shape” part that’s worth paying attention to. The three actors likely had to get in shape to film the first Suicide Squad movie, so they’re back for a second round as the sequel heads into production. Kinnaman and Courtney were already likely candidates to appear in the new film, seeing as how both of their characters made it through the first. Hernandez however, was the surprise.

Sure, there is a chance that he could just be joining a couple of old friends in their workout, and there’s nothing else to read into. But, the wording of the post, combined with its timing, does raise eyebrows regarding Hernandez’ involvement in the Suicide Squad sequel.

DC Comics have long brought characters back from the dead, and Justice League did just that with Superman in 2017. Who’s to say Diablo couldn’t find his way back to the land of the living?

The Suicide Squad sequel is expected to begin production this fall, with Gavin O’Connor set to write and direct. Charles Roven and Michael De Luca will produce.