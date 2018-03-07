‘Suicide Squad 2’ To Reportedly Film In The UK In The Fall

Suicide Squad‘s sequel is reportedly gearing up to begin production in the United Kingdom.

The Gavin O’Connor directed sequel will be heading overseas for a production start sometime in October, according to Omega Underground. It may or may not be shot in the same Leavesden, England Warner Brothers studio as Justice League, where “Wonder Woman 2 looks to be the next DC project to film there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s cast has not been officially finalized but Will Smith is tied to Gemini Man until late July and Margot Robbie will be working on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with Quentin Tarantino throughout the summer. Rumors have swirled about Dwayne Johnson making his DC Films debut as Black Adam in the title but Shazam! will arrive in theaters well before Suicide Squad 2, offering the character another opportunity to appear on the big screen.

Joel Kinnaman, Jay Hernandez, and Jai Courtney were recently spotted working out together, prompting expectations of their return to the franchise as Rick Flag, El Diablo, and Captain Boomerang, respectively. “I think when we do the second one I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a more grounded version of the film,” Kinnaman recently told Yahoo. “The characters are so extreme it could be more effective if we saw less sorcery. I think the characters become more extreme if you see them in conjunction with real people.”

The first Suicide Squad was shot at Pinewood Toronto Studios. Though it was largely panned by critics, the first installment of the anti-hero ensemble franchise garnered more than $746 million worldwide during its theatrical run. $133 million came during the film’s opening weekend in the United States before a 67.3% drop heading into its second weekend of $43.7 million.

Suicide Squad 2 does not yet have an official production start date or theatrical release date.