‘Suicide Squad 2’: James Gunn Movie to Be Produced by Zack Snyder

When James Gunn jumps ship from Marvel to helm The Suicide Squad for DC Comics and Warner Bros., he’ll be getting some help from some established visionaries in the franchise.

According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, Justice League director Zack Snyder and producer Deborah Snyder are serving as executive producers for the upcoming film. They’ll be joined by Charles Roven and Peter Safran as producers, who have worked with the Snyders on many DC Films projects thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news should make die-hard DC extended universe fans very happy, as Snyder’s work as a director earned him a cult following from Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While Justice League was not well received and performed poorly at the box office, Joss Whedon’s involvement is largely chastised by fans who continue to demand Warner Bros. release a “Snyder Cut” of the film.

Gunn is currently in negotiations to direct the project, which is now being billed as a relaunch of the franchise rather than being a sequel to the first film. When the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker’s involvement was first revealed in 2018, he was only attached to write the film.

“It’s official that we have got a new member of the DC family: acclaimed writer/director James Gunn has been attached to write Suicide Squad 2,” DC Daily host Tiffany Smith said at the time. “Gunn is poised to bring a completely fresh take to the franchise after the first film was written and directed by David Ayer.”

It remains to be seen if any of the original cast members will return, as Gunn’s version is being billed as a relaunch. Margot Robbie is continuing her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Birds of Prey, but the just is still out with regards to Will Smith as Deadshot, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Jared Leto as the Joker. The latter seems unlikely given his role in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Morbius The Living Vampire as well as Joaquin Phoenix’s role in The Joker.

Suicide Squad 2 was originally to be written and directed by Gavin O’Connor, though the story he pitched was reportedly too close to that of the Birds of Prey movie.

Instead, fans can look forward to Gunn’s return to a major superhero franchise when The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters on August 6, 2021.