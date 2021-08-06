The Suicide Squad and Loki Top IMDb's List of Most Anticipated Superhero Movies and TV Shows

✖

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of 2020's most anticipated superhero films were delayed either in their release or in their production, with this year set to give us a number of long-awaited adventures. In honor of "National Superhero Day," IMDb compiled the top 10 most anticipated superhero movies and TV shows that fans are looking forward to, with The Suicide Squad and Black Widow topping the movie charts and Loki and What If...?, among many other Marvel endeavors, being the TV projects fans can't wait for. This exclusive and definitive data is an IMDbPro resource and is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are updated weekly.

The full top 10 lists per press release are as follows:

IMDb Most Anticipated Marvel and DC Comics Movies*

The Suicide Squad Black Widow The Batman Spider-Man: No Way Home Thor: Love and Thunder Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Venom: Let There Be Carnage Black Adam The Flash

*Among the Marvel and DC movies with expected theatrical and/or streaming releases in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022, these 10 were consistently most popular with IMDb users as determined by the actual page views through April 22nd of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

IMDb Most Anticipated Marvel and DC Comics Series and Miniseries*

Loki What If...? Hawkeye She-Hulk Marvel Moon Knight The Sandman Armor Wars M.O.D.O.K. Secret Invasion

*These 10 new Marvel and DC series and miniseries with expected premieres in 2021 and 2022 consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro proprietary weekly TV rankings through April 22. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

“As a fan of superhero films myself, it’s great to see IMDb fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming lineup of films and TV shows based on their favorite Marvel and DC characters,” Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer, shared in a statement. “I’m especially psyched to see so many female-driven titles among the top ranks, including Black Widow, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, as well as (Academy Award-winning) director Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. IMDb makes it easier than ever to keep current on all of the most anticipated titles with our Streaming Guides and Watchlist features, which help track what, when, and where to watch.”

“IMDbPro rankings have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of movies and TV shows poised to have a heroic impact on our culture, and we are pleased to see Marvel and DC fans and industry professionals continuing to turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about these upcoming movies and series as well as the stars and creators,” Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro, added. “We congratulate all the professionals involved in bringing these movies and series to life and eagerly look forward to more deeply exploring the Marvel and DC universes when these projects premiere.”

