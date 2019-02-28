What DC Comics Characters Will Make Up The New ‘Suicide Squad’?

Last week, DC Comics fans got some huge news about the future films of the DC Extended Universe, perhaps the biggest of them all being that the Suicide Squad sequel had morphed into something of a reboot with former Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn in talks to direct the film.

The new film, now entitled The Suicide Squad, is being billed as a relaunch of the franchise rather than a sequel to the 2016 film directed by David Ayer. It’s something that goes along with what was noted last year when it was announced that Gunn would be writing the film. At that time, the film was noted to be a “fresh take to the franchise.”

“It’s official that we have got a new member of the DC family: acclaimed writer/director James Gunn has been attached to write Suicide Squad 2,” DC Daily host Tiffany Smith said at the time. “Gunn is poised to bring a completely fresh take to the franchise after the first film was written and directed by David Ayer.”

They idea of a fresh take implies that The Suicide Squad will feature some different members of the team and, as of now, it remains to be seen if any of the original cast is set to return. While there are a few characters that are likely to be seen given their extensive comics history with the team, there are some we may not see at all, opening up space for some new misfits on the squad.

So who might be part of The Suicide Squad? We’ve got a few thoughts on what the team might be made of. You can read on for some of our picks and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The Suicide Squad is set to premiere in theaters August 6, 2021.

Amanda Waller

Let’s start with characters who could be returning for The Suicide Squad or already exist within the DC Extended Universe. First on that list is Amanda Waller. While it’s uncertain if Viola Davis would return to reprise her role, it’s almost impossible to imagine an iteration of the Suicide Squad without Amanda Waller. The character has been connected to the Squad almost since soon after her introduction in 1986. It would make sense for the character to appear in The Suicide Squad.

Col. Rick Flag

Another character you almost can’t have a Suicide Squad without is Col. Rick Flag. With The Suicide Squad set to somewhat reset things with the team, it wouldn’t be terribly difficult to have Flag be part of the team in a capacity similar to his place in current comics as the leader of Task Force X. The best part here is that there are a few versions that could be used for this, as Rick Flag, Sr. and Rick Flag, Jr. in comics both have ties to the team.

Harley Quinn

With Margot Robbie continuing in the DC Extended Universe as Harley Quinn, it’d be hard to imagine that the character wouldn’t make at least an appearance as part of a new Suicide Squad — though the events of Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will likely have a huge say in that. That film is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2020 — well ahead of The Suicide Squad.

Deathstroke

Another solid possibility is Deathstroke and it would honestly be an excellent use for the character. Joe Manganiello suited up as the character in a post-credits scene in Justice League and since that chapter of the DCEU is closed and a Deathstroke solo movie looking more and more like it is never going to happen, might as well bring him to the Squad as the character does have a history with the team in comics, albeit a tenuous one at best.

Captain Boomerang

Captain Boomerang and Suicide Squad just go together. In comics Boomerang, real name Digger Harkness, has been a part of nearly every iteration of the team. It would just make sense to have him part of the team again in The Suicide Squad.

Cheetah

Rounding out the characters who already exist in DC movies is Cheetah. The cahracter will appear in Wonder Woman 1984 as played by Kristen Wiig and it’s unsure at this point exactly how things could play out for the character in that film, but should the character survive that film, it might make for an interesting move to bring her to The Suicide Squad. The character does have a history with the team in comics, having briefly joined during the New 52.

King Shark

Now for the fresh takes. We had Killer Croc in Suicide Squad so why not give The Suicide Squad King Shark? Nothing says misfit band of sort of heroes quite like a guy who is literally a humanoid shark. You can’t have a proper Task Force X without something a little weird and King Shark absolutely fits the bill. Make it happen, James Gunn.

Nightshade

In comics Nightshade, real name Eve Eden, is an original member of the Suicide Squad. The daughter of a visitor from another dimension, Nightshade has the ability to transform into living, two-dimensional shadows. She’d make a great character for The Suicide Squad, especially if Deathstroke is on the team since Nightshade has apepared as an antagonist for Slade Wilson during Rebirth.

Lashina/Duchess

If DC is looking for a way to create a connection between The Suicide Squad and Ava DuVernay’s upcoming New Gods movie, another interesting choice for the team would be Lashina.

Lashina, also known by the codename Duchess, is a member of the Apokoliptan Female Furies. Betrayed by a fellow Fury, Lashina ends up on Earth where she cnounters the Squad, joining them while she quietly tries to put together her own plan to take revenge on the Fury who betrayed her and ends up taking the Suicide Squad with her back to Apokolips.

Sounds like a great adventure to us.

Killer Frost

Last, but not least, Killer Frost could make a great addition to The Suicide Squad. Yes, we already have a Killer Frost on The CW’s The Flash, but in comics more than one woman has held the mantle.

Dr. Louise Lincoln is technically the second incarnation of Killer Frost who, deliberately turned herself into the villain after the death of Crystal Frost — the first incarnation — who was her friend and colleague. Louise then went on to seek revenge against Firestorm for Crystal’s death. What would make Killer Frost a cool addition to the Squad is that The Flash presents a version of the character that is more heroic. Killer Frost on the Squad would allow for an opportunity for her villain side to shine which could be a ton of fun for audiences.