The Suicide Squad Star Pete Davidson Threatens to Go Joker Movie on Colin Jost During SNL Segment

Pete Davidson has been shooting James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad project recently, a film that DC fans cannot wait to see hit the big screen. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for that, unfortunately, though the good news is that fans didn’t have to wait that long to see Davidson back on Saturday Night Live, as he made his big return to the show this past Saturday with host David Harbour and musical guest Camila Cabello. Davidson showed up in a cameo early on, but he made the biggest impact during Weekend Update, and before it was over he did address the fact that Colin Jost and Michael Che took a shot at him while he was gone, and he got revenge by using The Joker.

“Though I did hear your little joke about me last week, your little ribbing, calling me that guy who lost his car at a music festival for a week,” Davidson told Jost. “Which I looked up, it was not me. And by the way Colin, I don’t know if you’ve seen The Joker, but I think you should start being way nicer to me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Davidson is, of course, referring to Robert De Niro’s character in the film Murray Franklin, a talk show host that looks to make a fool of Arthur Fleck and the Joker and let’s just say it doesn’t work out very well for him.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker is in theaters now. As for The Suicide Squad, that hits theaters on August 6th, 2021.

What did you think of Saturday Night Live? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!