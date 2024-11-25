Everything Coming to Max in December 2024

With December just a few days away, Max subscribers have already started planning for what new streaming movies and shows await in the month ahead. Most of the days throughout December will see the Warner Bros. Discovery service add new titles to its lineup, and there’s quite a lot to look forward to.

The biggest addition to Max in December comes in the form of Creature Commandos, the new animated series from DC Studios that will effectively kick off the new DC Universe. From creator James Gunn, Creature Commandos launches on December 5th with the first two episodes, with an additional episode dropping every Thursday after that.

You can check out the full rundown of Max’s December additions below!

December 1st

Cedar Rapids

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Cop Out

Death Race (2008)

Glee The 3D Concert Movie

Hamlet 2

How I Live Now

Invisible Stripes

It All Came True

Jupiter Ascending

Key Largo

Kid Galahad

King of the Underworld

Lightning Strikes Twice

Lord of the Rings (1978)

Man from God’s Country

Marine Raiders

Marked Woman

Meet Me in St. Louis

Megamind

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

National Velvet

Ninja Assassin

Overland Telegraph

Passage to Marseille

Person to Person

Pistol Harvest

Results

Riders of the Range

Saddle Legion

San Quentin

So This Is Paris

Stagecoach Kid

State’s Attorney

Strike Up the Band

Take This Waltz

Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)

The Goonies

The Hobbit (1977)

The Maltese Falcon

The Oklahoma Kid

The Return of Doctor X

The Return of the King (1980)

The Roaring Twenties

The Secret Fury

The Shop Around the Corner

The Threat

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

The Wagons Roll at Night

The Woman on Pier 13

They Drive by Night

Tomorrow is Another Day

White Bird in a Blizzard

White God

Words and Music

You Can’t Get Away with Murder

December 3rd

90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Season 2 (TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 2 (TLC)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)

Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024

December 5th

Creature Commandos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Roadworthy Rescues, Season 3

December 6th

Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 4

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain’s Carol

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 30-34 (Cartoon Network)

The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

December 7th

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)

Evolve and Flex, Episode 1

December 8th

A Season to Remember (OWN)

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K

December 9th

999 Murderer Calling, Season 1 (discovery+)

December 10th

Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)

December 12th

Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 10 & 11 (ID)

Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)

Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)

December 13th

Batwheels, Season 2 Episodes 22-37 (Cartoon Network)

December 14th

Evolve and Flex, Episode 2

December 15th

Frozen Planet II, Season 2 (discovery+)

Mistletoe & Matrimony (OWN)

December 16th

Truck U, Season 20

Two Guys Garage, Season 23

Very Scary People, Season 6 (ID)

White House Christmas (HGTV)

December 17th

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)

December 19th

Fast Friends (Max Original)

Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)

Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)

The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)

December 20th

Juror #2 (Max Original)

X-Rated Queen, Season 1 (Max Original)

December 21st

Evolve and Flex, Episode 3

December 22nd

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

24-Karat Christmas (OWN)

December 23rd

Alien Files: Reopened, Season 1

December 27th

Building Outside the Lines, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

In with the Old, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 (HGTV)

December 28th

Evolve and Flex, Episode 4

Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024

December 30th

Home Town, Season 9 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 35-37 (Cartoon Network)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)