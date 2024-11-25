Everything Coming to Max in December 2024

With December just a few days away, Max subscribers have already started planning for what new streaming movies and shows await in the month ahead. Most of the days throughout December will see the Warner Bros. Discovery service add new titles to its lineup, and there’s quite a lot to look forward to.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The biggest addition to Max in December comes in the form of Creature Commandos, the new animated series from DC Studios that will effectively kick off the new DC Universe. From creator James Gunn, Creature Commandos launches on December 5th with the first two episodes, with an additional episode dropping every Thursday after that.
You can check out the full rundown of Max’s December additions below!
December 1st
Cedar Rapids
Clash of the Titans (2010)
Cop Out
Death Race (2008)
Glee The 3D Concert Movie
Hamlet 2
How I Live Now
Invisible Stripes
It All Came True
Jupiter Ascending
Key Largo
Kid Galahad
King of the Underworld
Lightning Strikes Twice
Lord of the Rings (1978)
Man from God’s Country
Marine Raiders
Marked Woman
Meet Me in St. Louis
Megamind
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
National Velvet
Ninja Assassin
Overland Telegraph
Passage to Marseille
Person to Person
Pistol Harvest
Results
Riders of the Range
Saddle Legion
San Quentin
So This Is Paris
Stagecoach Kid
State’s Attorney
Strike Up the Band
Take This Waltz
Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)
The Goonies
The Hobbit (1977)
The Maltese Falcon
The Oklahoma Kid
The Return of Doctor X
The Return of the King (1980)
The Roaring Twenties
The Secret Fury
The Shop Around the Corner
The Threat
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The Wagons Roll at Night
The Woman on Pier 13
They Drive by Night
Tomorrow is Another Day
White Bird in a Blizzard
White God
Words and Music
You Can’t Get Away with Murder
December 3rd
90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Season 2 (TLC)
90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 2 (TLC)
Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)
Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)
Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024
December 5th
Creature Commandos, Season 1 (Max Original)
Roadworthy Rescues, Season 3
[RELATED: Every Movie and TV Series Hitting Netflix in December 2024]
December 6th
Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 4
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain’s Carol
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 30-34 (Cartoon Network)
The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
December 7th
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)
Evolve and Flex, Episode 1
December 8th
A Season to Remember (OWN)
Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show
Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K
December 9th
999 Murderer Calling, Season 1 (discovery+)
December 10th
Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)
December 12th
Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)
Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 10 & 11 (ID)
Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)
Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)
December 13th
Batwheels, Season 2 Episodes 22-37 (Cartoon Network)
December 14th
Evolve and Flex, Episode 2
December 15th
Frozen Planet II, Season 2 (discovery+)
Mistletoe & Matrimony (OWN)
December 16th
Truck U, Season 20
Two Guys Garage, Season 23
Very Scary People, Season 6 (ID)
White House Christmas (HGTV)
December 17th
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)
December 19th
Fast Friends (Max Original)
Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)
Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)
The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)
December 20th
Juror #2 (Max Original)
X-Rated Queen, Season 1 (Max Original)
December 21st
Evolve and Flex, Episode 3
December 22nd
Build for Off-Road, Season 1
24-Karat Christmas (OWN)
December 23rd
Alien Files: Reopened, Season 1
December 27th
Building Outside the Lines, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
In with the Old, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)
The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 (HGTV)
December 28th
Evolve and Flex, Episode 4
Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024
December 30th
Home Town, Season 9 (HGTV)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 35-37 (Cartoon Network)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)