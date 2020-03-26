Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Super Alex

On the most recent episode of Supergirl, National City’s heroine looked a little bit different — in the virtual space, at least. The episode, “Alex in Wonderland”, saw Chyler Leigh‘s Alex Danvers get to live out her super dreams by suiting up as the Girl of Steel thanks to the Obsidian Platinum virtual reality platform. Alex’s version of Supergirl had a slick black and blue themed suit she wore as she zipped around National City saving the day, but while Alex’s time as a caped superhero ended up being something of a nightmare, Leigh had nothing but fun with her stunt double, Lisa Chandler as evidenced by new behind the scenes photos.

On Monday, Leigh took to Instagram with a series of photos of herself and Chandler suited up in their Super Alex looks, but as Leigh noted, they just kept having so much fun with the photos getting progressively sillier as they went on.

“We tried so hard to take a cool pic together as #SuperAlex but it just got sillier and sillier,” Leigh wrote. “I love you @lisa_chandler_ and I’m so lucky to have you by my side! You are an absolute badass AND hero in your own right! The stunt departments in film and tv do not get enough credit… you’re why we actors look so cool!!!”

While Alex did look pretty cool in her super identity in “Alex in Wonderland”, she probably won’t be suiting up anytime soon… and we don’t mean just in terms of the show’s plot. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, production on many television shows have ground to a halt, including Supergirl. The series had begun work on the season finale but hadn’t yet completed it when production stopped due to COVID_19.

“We started on the season finale and we had a couple more scenes to do,” Nicole Maines, who plays Dreamer, explained in a recent interview. “We have a couple scenes that are stragglers, so it’s waiting for production to pick back up and what Warner is going to say. Because, as of now, all the shows up here have halted production.”

“It’s stressful,” Maines continued. “We don’t know when we’re gonna be back, we don’t know what we’re gonna do. We’ve had people in the crew who’ve had to move on.”

However, despite the shutdown, Maines said that the cast and crew are staying connected, checking in with each other remotely as the self-quarantine and practice social distancing.

“Keeping track of where everyone is. Some people are here [Vancouver, where the show is filmed], some are in Los Angeles,” Maines said. “It’s just checking in because no one knows what’s going to happen.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.