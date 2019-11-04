Supergirl: SPOILER’s True Affiliation Revealed

Last week on Supergirl, Kara was surprised to discover that her coworker and would-be rival, William Dey wasn’t a “bad” journalist and also wasn’t working for Intergang and killing people as she had begun to suspect. Instead, it turned out that William is undercover, in a manner of speaking, investigating their boss, new CatCo owner Andrea Rojas as well as the rest of her family. William suspects that Andrea — and perhaps her Obsidian North company — are up to no good on a global scale he just has to prove it. Tonight, though, we find out a bit more about Andrea — including what her true affiliation is and it’s something that William and Kara may never suspect.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Dangerous Liaisons,” below.

The episode saw Andrea very focused on a major event: the worldwide launch of Obsidian North’s VR contact lenses. She pushes the CatCo staff to find ways to write about them and incorporate them in literally all of their work to help push the launch and get as many users (aka customers) on board. At the same time, we find out from Breathtaker that she doesn’t know who hired her, just that there are others also doing the work she’s doing, including someone named Rip Roar. Rip Roar ends up stealing Lex’s Marathon Laser from the army base it’s being stored at and we see him approached by the mysterious old woman from the Season 4 finale who warned Eve that Leviathan is coming.

Throughout the episode, William assumes that Rip Roar is working for Andrea and, if not her directly, then her family and that Rip Roar is responsible for the death of his best friend who had been in a relationship with Andrea. We ultimately find out that William’s friend isn’t dead, though. His friend has become Rip Roar and even he doesn’t know who he works for. However, things start to come int a bit more focus when, despite Rip Roar nearly taking out all of National City with a tidal wave, Team Supergirl manages to save the day and Andrea’s product launch goes well. At the end of the day, we see Andrea get into a limo where she’s confronted by the Leviathan Lady who is eager to use Andrea’s tech for the shady organization’s plans, to pick up where Lex failed.

The idea that Andrea is connected to Leviathan shouldn’t be a huge surprise considering that Leviathan was revealed as the major big bad for Season 5 previously when at the end of Season 4, as Eve Tessmacher was approached attempting to make her escape. The question here is what does Leviathan want? It’s a question fans of DC Comics may also be asking right now, with Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev’s Event Leviathan event miniseries unfolding right now as well, something Bendis spoke a bit about in a previous interview with ComicBook.com.

“This is really good,” Bendis told ComicBook.com. He noted that since he had friends on the writing staff, “I’ve been getting ‘we’re doing it too!’ Warner Bros. TV are very excited about it. We’ve done it a couple of times on other shows, too. It’s good mojo that we’re both kind of in the same headspace. I’m very excited. I know what’s going on on Supergirl and that’s the best TV version of that story and we’re doing the best DC Comics Universe version of the story, so it’s very exciting.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.