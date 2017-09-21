Supergirl: First Look at Season 3 Villain Reign

The CW has released a photo from the upcoming third season premiere of Supergirl that reveals the first look at Odette Annable as Reign.

Reign is objectively and undoubtedly a Supergirl villain — something that the show has often found in short supply as fans have been treated to shared Superman/Supergirl villains, or even just Superman villains reinvented for the TV show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Introduced in 2012, Reign is a Worldkiller and her origin is a mystery even to her. All she knows about herself is her name, that she is a Worldkiller, and that Krypton and Earth hold the answers for her questions about her origin. In the comics, she attempted to find her answers on Krypton, only to arrive and find it already destroyed. She tracked down the remains of Argo City, and ultimately made her way to Earth to face off with Supergirl.

On TV, Annable’s take on the character will start out as a fairly sympathetic single mom, and audiences will get to see how she becomes a big bad.

Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg spoke about the character being a genetically-modified weapon of mass destruction, ” “But she has no idea! She has been living in National City as person named Samantha Arias.”

Fans caught their first glimpse of the character in the Season Two finale when it flashed back to the last days of Krypton and showed another pod escape before the planet’s destruction. Just a baby, she appears to have landed around a similar time as Kal-El given her being raised on Earth as a human.

“Everyone [in the cast] will have a relationship with her, and that will drive much of the season in terms of how far they’re willing to go to stop her when she becomes Reign,” Kreisberg said recently. “Some will believe she needs to be saved; others will think she needs to be stopped.”

The approach will be unique for a show on The CW, because they want fans to see how a character becomes a villain rather than introduce a threat or mastermind who already has it out for the heroes.

“One thing we’ve never done on Arrow or The Flash is watch the villain become the villain,” Kreisberg said. “Sam is just Sam… [She] will realize there is something different about her….It’s a fun dark-mirror version of the journey Christopher Reeve took in the original Superman as Clark.”

h/t: TV Insider

Supergirl returns to The CW on October 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!