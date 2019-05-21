Supergirl: Jon Cryer Shares Touching Thank You for His Time as Lex Luthor

Sunday night’s Season 4 finale of Supergirl saw the titular heroine of The CW’s Arrowverse series go up against Lex Luthor in one final battle between good and evil. Ultimately Supergirl won, but Lex had an impressive, deeply diabolical run, a run made even more chilling and fascinating thanks to Jon Cryer’s portrayal of the iconic villain. Now, Cryer is reaching out with gratitude to everyone involved on the series for his time as Lex.

In a post to Twitter, Cryer thanked the cast, crew and more for all their hard work on the series as well as for the version of Lex the writers built for him to bring to life.

Wanted to express my gratitude for the time I spent on @TheCWSupergirl Fantastic cast, incredible, diligent crew and wow, great post production and effects. You guys were great to me and that the writers built such a great version of a character I LOVED meant the world to me. https://t.co/eFKaeP7zYw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 20, 2019

He followed it up with a thank you to fans for giving him a chance, especially since there were initial reactions that Cryer was an “odd” choice for the villain role. However, Cryer smashed all expectations, delivering a Lex Luthor to the Arrowverse that hit all the right notes. Cryer’s performance was so impressive it also earned praise from Michael Rosenbaum, who portrayed the baddie on Smallville and is for many fans, the standard for the role.

For Cryer, Lex was a role that he took without reading it, diving in without even knowing exactly where things would go.

“No, I didn’t know, because this is one of the roles, I took without reading it,” Cryer said. “Jessica [Queller] had told me a little about what they wanted to do, sort of bare bones, but for me, I really had to wait until I got the actual words, and so, okay, who is this guy and what does he talk like? I had to wait until I saw that, to figure out where we wanted to go. I mean, we talked about who we loved, and obviously, we loved [Gene] Hackman and I was a big fan of Michael Rosenbaum from Smallville. It was never quite articulated. We always kind of left it up in the air and said, ‘Let’s see where this goes.’”

And while it appears that Lex met his end in Sunday’s season finale, it may not be the last we see of Cryer as a Luthor. The Monitor showed up where Lex’s body was in the last moments of the episode, perhaps a tease at more to come in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.