‘Supergirl’: Lex Luthor Debuts in New Episode Photos

One of the most iconic DC Comics villains finally appears on Supergirl next week with Jon Cryer making his debut as Lex Luthor on The CW.

The network has now released new photos from the March 17th episode “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” revealing a shocking change to Luthor from the comic books that should get fans talking. Take a look:

Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner praised Cryer’s performance in the show, with Rovner calling it “epic” during an interview with Variety.

“He’s so incredibly talented. His dramatization of Lex is grounded and emotional.”

“Hilarious,” Queller added. “In our estimation he’s the best Lex Luthor ever. We might be biased, but he’s the most masterful actor. He’s just exhilarating as Lex. I can’t overstate how thrilled we are with him.”

The two previously teased what fans could expect from Luthor’s debut, hinting at his possible medical condition.

“It’s a different side of him I don’t think the audience has seen; I think they know him in much more different roles,” Rovner said. “He has fully embraced being Lex Luthor, and it’s transformative.”

“He’s powerful, he’s devious, he’s funny, he turns on a dime,” Queller added. “His dynamic with Katie [McGrath, who plays his on-screen sister,] Lena, is just so great. We think the audience is going to go crazy when they see his performance.”

The synopsis for the episode teases what fans can expect:

“JON CRYER GUEST STARS AS ICONIC DC COMICS’ VILLAIN LEX LUTHOR

“Secretly furloughed from prison due to failing health, Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) visits his sister, Lena (Katie McGrath), to seek her help finding a cure. Savvy as ever, Lena is suspicious of Lex’s motives but when she’s faced with a life and death situation, she must decide how she truly feels about her brother.

“Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and J’onn (David Harewood) face off against Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala). James’ sister Kelly (guest star Azie Tesfai) comes to town.

“Tawnia Mckiernan directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb.”

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “O Brother Where Art Thou?” will premiere on March 17.

