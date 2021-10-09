Supergirl: Lex Luthor Returns in “I Believe In a Thing Called Love” Synopsis

The CW has released a preview for “I Believe In A Thing Called Love”, the seventeenth episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season. The episode, which is set to air on Tuesday, October 26th, will see the return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), but he won’t just be around to taunt the Super Friends in his usual ways. According to the episode synopsis, he’ll be at the side of Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), meaning that the heroes will have to deal with their two biggest enemies being on the same time, something that will be an emotional challenge for everyone. The episode will also see Alex (Chyler Leigh) making plans to propose to Kelly (Azie Tesfai), but running into some challenges in that department as well.



Of course, Lex being at Nyxly’s side doesn’t just seem like a regular villain team-up. Recently, Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner revealed that there will be a romantic arc between Nyxly and Lex before Supergirl concludes. It seems like a bit of an odd pairing, but both Lex and Nyxly are bent on world domination so it seems the pair may have more in common than one might expect, something that could make them an interesting and formidable couple – especially since Lex is usually seen to love only two things: himself and power.



“One of the things that we’re excited about is that Lex and Nyxly are gonna team up in a, not only a world domination way but a love story,” Rovner said. “So we’re excited to see that.”



“Lex is gonna finally fall in love with his equal,” Queller added.



You can check out the episode synopsis for “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” below.



“LEX RETURNS – When Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears by Nyxly’s (Peta Sergeant) side, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time. Alex (Chyler Leigh) makes plans for the perfect proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai), but work keeps getting in the way. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn and written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb.”



Supergirl airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c after episodes of DC’s Stargirl. “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” airs on October 26th.



Are you excited for Jon Cryer’s return as Lex Luthor? How do you feel about the idea of a romance between Lex and Nyxly? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.