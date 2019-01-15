‘Supergirl’ Stars Melissa Benoist and Tyler Hoechlin to Appear at Wizard World Portland

Things are getting very “Super” for Wizard World Portland.

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and Tyler Hoechlin, who plays the Girl of Steel’s cousin Superman/Clark Kent on The CW series, have both been added to lineup of the seventh annual Wizard World Portland at the Oregon Convention Center.

The appearance marks the first at the convention, which takes place February 22-24, for Benoist who will appear on Saturday, February 23. Hoechlin is scheduled to appear on both Saturday and Sunday, February 24.

Benoist has portrayed Kara Danvers/Supergirl since Supergirl first debuted on CBS in 2015. After one season on that network, the series made the giant leap to The CW where the other shows in the shared Arrowverse — Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow — air. The series is now in its fourth overall season, it’s third on The CW.

Hoechlin has had a recurring role on Supergirl since the second season. Well-received by both fans and critics, he most recently appeared in the Elseworlds Arrowverse crossover event where it was revealed that Superman along with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) would be leaving Earth for Argo — the last surviving vestige of Krypton — for an extended period of time as Lois is pregnant with their first child. In addition to his Superman role, Hoechlin is well-known to fans for his role as Derek Hale in MTV’s Teen Wolf.

In addition to Supergirl‘s Benoist and Hoechlin, Legends of Tomorrow‘s Matt Ryan (Constantine) will also appear at Wizard World Portland as will Justice League star Ray Fisher, Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa. They join a star-studded roster of pop culture entertainment guests at the event and you can check out the full list at the Wizard World Portland page here.

As for Supergirl, the show will return from midseason hiatus on Sunday, January 20. The midseason premiere, “Suspicious Minds”, will see Supergirl having to deal with the regular challenges of protecting National City, but with Colonel Haley’s determination to find out her secret identity as well. You can check out the official synopsis for “Suspicious Minds” below.

COLONEL HALEY IS DETERMINED TO FIND OUT SUPERGIRL’S IDENTITY

Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) is upset after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) responds to a distress call from a Navy ship that turned out to be a deadly alien attack. Colonel Haley reclaims the site as DEO territory and demands that Supergirl step aside. After Supergirl refuses to be told what to do, Haley refocuses her energy on finding out Supergirl’s true identity and begins to interrogate all DEO agents, including Alex (Chyler Leigh). Meanwhile, Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) tries to persuade Nia (Nicole Maines) to embrace her superpowers but she misinterprets his motives.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Gabriel Llanas.

Wizard World Portland takes place February 22-24, 2019.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.