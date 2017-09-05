Supergirl Hints at Batman in “City of Lost Children”

Minor spoilers for the latest episode of Supergirl ahead.

Those watching Supergirl tonight may have picked up the slightest of Easter eggs, and it may go to show that Batman exists within the Arrowverse on Earth-38.

Struggling with the feeling that he's not doing any good for the city as people are scared of him in his body armor and dark helmet, James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) had a brief heart-to-heart with his trusty confident Winn (Jeremy Jordan) sabout his public perception.

Describing the public's reaction to meeting as "like Clark's friend," while Winn quips "I think they're more like frenemies."

Obviously, the latter is a nod to Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and the other similar stories that Superman and the Caped Crusader find themselves fight each other. The fact that James "Jimmy" Olsen — Clark's best friend forever — refers to Bruce as "Clark's friend" is worth a note, since he would know better than Winn, even if that ruins the joke.

