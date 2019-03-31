‘Supergirl’ Movie In the Works, ‘Coverfield Paradox’ Writer Tapped for Script

If you don’t think that a Supergirl TV series is enough exposure for the character, then maybe you’ll be excited to hear that Warner Bros. is working on a Supergirl movie!

Deadline has dropped the exclusive that a Supergirl movie is indeed moving forward, and that Oren Uziel has been tapped as a scriptwriter for the project. There is no producer attached to the project yet, and none of the juicy details that DC fans would want to know have been released — such as if/how the film is connected to the larger DC Extended Universe franchise, or if Henry Cavill’s Superman (or another version?) will be making an appearance.

A lot of DC movie fans will immediately look back to Zack Snyder’s Superman film, which actually set the stage for Supergirl’s introduction right from the beginning of the DCEU. In fact, the Man of Steel official prequel comic book was all about Kara Zor-El and how she came to crash land on Earth in the same ship that would later become Superman’s DCEU Fortress of Solitude. However, with DC now expanding its movie franchise into more standalones, there’s no telling if Man of Steel‘s Supergirl will be the one we get in the film. Hopefully, that’s clarified soon because DC fans will be debating the issue until then.

Uziel’s resumé proves he’s a quick-rising talent in the industry: his breakout came with the Mortal Kombat: Rebirth web short he developed with Kevin Tancharoen, which was then transformed into the Mortal Kombat: Legacy web series. While Tancharoen has gone on to work for high-profile comic book TV projects like Arrow and Agents of SHIELD, Uziel branched out into wider genres, doing scriptwork for 22 Jump Street and The Cloverfield Paradox. His versatility will only increase with the script for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, as well as a return to his roots with the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film.

In tapping Uziel, the early conclusion to draw is that WB and DC are going for a sweeping and well-balanced superhero adventure film that appeals to a wide demographic, and probably contains some sci-fi elements. After all, Supergirl has been one of the most retconned character stories in all of DC Comics, and those changes have brought everything from different timelines to more extensive looks at Kryptonian culture and technology to the forefront. Until we know more about which elements of the character the filmmakers are using, it’s safe to assume that the studio is tapping Uziel to produce something more akin to the upcoming Shazam! rather than a direct cousin (pun) to Man of Steel.

Finally, what this all means for the CW’s Supergirl TV show is unclear. While there is also a Flash movie in the works at DC/WB, we haven’t yet come to the sticky situation of the main “Arrowverse” character brands being extended into the film franchise. Is there room enough for two Supergirls — or is the film’s progress a sign of the TV series nearing an end? Just more questions to add onto the pile…

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on Dec. 21, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on Nov. 1, 2019.