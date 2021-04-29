Supergirl: Nicole Maines Reflects on Bringing Dreamer to Life

✖

In the years since her debut, Nia Nal/Dreamer has become a major fan-favorite character among Supergirl fans. Played by Nicole Maines, as the first live-action transgender superhero on television, Nia appeals to many people for her authenticity, giving viewers a character they can see themselves. But Nia appeals to more than just the transgender community. A character who is funny, powerful, nerdy, and very much coming into her own, Nia is a character that speaks to many. Now, with Supergirl in its final season, Maines is reflecting on getting to not just portray the groundbreaking character, but to truly help bring her to life over the course of the past few seasons.

"It has been, I cannot say this enough, so much fun to put Dreamer together and I mean, between starting to, you know, sprinkling dream puns and exploring new depths of her powers and her relationships and her growing responsibility," Maines told ComicBook.com. "I think there's so many different levels to who she is and of course, identity-wise. I think just in terms of her powers, too, you know. I think she has so much potential as a character and getting to shape that and shape her into the hero that I would have wanted when I was a young trans kid, you know, who do I want in a superhero, I want someone who's hella powerful, has a long way to go so, you know, room for growth. Is upbeat and funny and entertaining. And also, I think one of my favorite parts of Nia is it's not lost on her how amazing it is to be a superhero. And so, I think she's so fun to watch because she's having a great time when she's in the field."

However, while Supergirl is ending, this isn't the end of Dreamer's story. Maines' take on Dreamer is branching out into comics as she's writing a Dreamer-centric story in the upcoming DC Pride anthology one-shot.

"I've kind of become drunk on my own power, I'm not gonna lie," Maines revealed to Buzzfeed. "I'm kind of like, "I AM DREAMER." I keep having to remind myself I am not actually a superhero in real life. I said I love Dreamer's superpowers, and with the comic, I've maybe sprinkled in a few new things in there for fun. I'm having such a blast. Although I'm worried I may have made her a "Mary Sue," but you know what? Superman has super strength, super speed, heat vision, X-ray vision, frost breath, super hearing, invulnerability, he can survive in space, he can fly, and he's bulletproof, so I don't care. Trans folks have one person, so Dreamer can do whatever she wants."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. DC Pride #1 is an 80-page anthology comic featuring LGBTQIA+ characters from across the DC Universe and will include cameos by fan-favorite characters such as Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Constantine, and more.