Supergirl's Nicole Maines Teases Her Upcoming DC Pride Anthology Story

Supergirl might be coming to a close later this year, but fans are excited to see exactly what's in store for its roster of characters. That's especially the case for Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines), who has become a bonafide fan-favorite in the years since her debut. Earlier this year, it was announced that Maines' take on Dreamer would be branching out into the medium of comics, with her set to pen a Dreamer-centric story in the upcoming DC Pride anthology one-shot. In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Maines spoke about the opportunity to further put her stamp on Dreamer, and revealed that she's "having such a blast."

"I've kind of become drunk on my own power, I'm not gonna lie," Maines revealed. "I'm kind of like, "I AM DREAMER." I keep having to remind myself I am not actually a superhero in real life. I said I love Dreamer's superpowers, and with the comic, I've maybe sprinkled in a few new things in there for fun. I'm having such a blast. Although I'm worried I may have made her a "Mary Sue," but you know what? Superman has super strength, super speed, heat vision, X-ray vision, frost breath, super hearing, invulnerability, he can survive in space, he can fly, and he's bulletproof, so I don't care. Trans folks have one person, so Dreamer can do whatever she wants."

In the same interview, Maines spoke candidly about the impact Dreamer had had on transgender representation, and argued that the bar for that going forward is now "very high."

"We can do and can be whoever we want," Maines said in part. "The bar is now set very, very high, because if you can be a superhero, you can be anything. It's like, 'Well, if I can be a superhero, everything else is very easily within reach.' So, that's what I hope people take away from seeing Nia. Also, for folks who are not trans, I hope they learn from me that trans people are more than what's in our pants. We are more than our trauma. We're more than our gender. We are just fully-fledged superheroes, who have an arc outside of our transness."

DC Pride #1 is an 80-page anthology comic featuring LGBTQIA+ characters from across the DC Universe and will include cameos by fan-favorite characters such as Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Constantine, and more.