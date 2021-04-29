Supergirl: "Prom Again!" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Prom Again!", the sixth episode of Supergirl's sixth season that will air next Tuesday, May 4. This week's episode saw Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) travel back to Midvale in 2009 to collect Kara's DNA to use it to rescue her from the Phantom Zone in the present, but things didn't quite go according to plan when their ship crash-landed and led to a series of events that saw the timeline altered -- and Kara, along with Brainy and Nia themselves, in danger as well.

"Prom Again!" will continue the story, which left Nia and Brainy about to be abducted by a pair of aliens intent on capturing them as well as Kara for their zoo. The episode will also see young Cat Grant (Eliza Helm) -- or CJ as she's calling herself -- continue to track the story of what's going on in Midvale as she tries to make a name for herself. However, she might just get herself a little too involved in things and could even be the reason Kara never makes it out of the Phantom Zone. The episode marks the directorial debut of series star Chyler Leigh and some of the photos released include some behind-the-scenes look at Leigh at work on the episode.

You can check out the synopsis below and read on for the photos.

CHYLER LEIGH MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Part two of the flashback episodes pick up where things left off – Young Kara (guest star Izabela Vidovic) experiences kryptonite for the first time, Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) are trapped by invading aliens, and a young Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone. Chyler Leigh directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Prom Again!" airs on May 4th.