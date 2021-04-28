Supergirl "Prom Again!" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Prom Again!", the sixth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season, the episode, which is also series star Chyler Leigh's directorial debut, will air on Tuesday, May 4. This week's episode, "Prom Night!", saw Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) travel back in time to 2009 to Kara's Earth hometown of Midvale in order to collect Kara's DNA so that they can use it in the present to track her location in the Phantom Zone. However, Nia and Brainy's trip to the past didn't quite go as planned when their ship crash-landed and led to a series of events that saw the timeline altered -- and Kara, along with Brainy and Nia themselves, in danger as well.

The episode will also see young Cat Grant (Eliza Helm) -- or CJ as she's calling herself -- continue to track the story of what's going on in Midvale as she tries to make a name for herself. However, she might just get herself a little too involved in things and could even be the reason Kara never makes it out of the Phantom Zone.

You can check out the synopsis below.

CHYLER LEIGH MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Part two of the flashback episodes pick up where things left off – Young Kara (guest star Izabela Vidovic) experiences kryptonite for the first time, Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) are trapped by invading aliens, and a young Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone. Chyler Leigh directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos.

As mentioned above, the episode is the directorial debut for Leigh, who plays Alex Danvers in the series. Leigh joins Benoist and David Harewood as Supergirl cast who have directed for the series. Series guest star Chad Lowe has also directed a few episodes of the series. A number of Arrowverse actors have taken a turn as directors on their respective series and one of them, Arrow's David Ramsey, will also be headed over to Supergirl during Season 6. It was recently announced that Ramsey will not only be appearing as his Arrow character John Diggle in the Arrowverse franchise and as a mystery character, but he will also direct five episodes in the franchise as well -- including the episode of Supergirl.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Prom Again!" airs on May 4th.