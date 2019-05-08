Supergirl: “Red Dawn” Photos Released

With just two episodes remaining in its fourth season, The CW‘s Supergirl is finally giving fans the thing they’ve been teasing since the final moments of the Season 3 finale: a showdown between Supergirl and the Kaznian look-alike version of the heroine, the so-called Red Daughter. Last week, Kara Danvers became aware of her Lex Luthor-corrupted double and, in this week’s upcoming episode, will finally come face to face with her.

The CW has released photos for “Red Dawn”, Sunday’s penultimate episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season and while the photos don’t reveal any looks at the actual battle that’s been teased in the promo for the episode, it does reveal that at some point we’ll get to see Red Daughter in her dark wig as “Linda Lee”, a clever nod to the Kara Zor-El incarnation of Supergirl prior to the events of the massive 1985 comic event, Crisis on Infinite Earths.

While it hasn’t always been directly apparent to fans, the whole season has been leading up to a showdown with Red Daughter. While the first half of the season centered largely the threat posed by Agent Liberty and his rhetoric of hate, it was eventually revealed that Les Luthor has been pulling the strings behind the scenes, using multiple pawns to undermine Supergirl. With Superman off-planet and Lex out of jail, it’s up to Kara not only to navigate the mess he has made of her life, but to do so while putting a stop to whatever other plans he has going for National City and the world. Now, that everything is coming together, for good or for ill, putting a stop to those plans means dealing with her own “clone” as well as the fact that Lex has powers of his own that will surely make everything even more complicated.

In addition to dealing with Red Daughter, the episode will also see Brainy and Dreamer arrested by Ben Lockwood, though given the synopsis of the episode, that may be in furtherance of their attempts to find aliens that have been abducted by Lex Luthor. It was revealed last week that Lex was getting aliens from DEO custody for his experiments. With so much on the line, everything in the episode seems to be high stakes, which should make for an interesting season finale to follow. You can check out the official synopsis for “Red Dawn” as well as photos for the episode below.

SUPERGIRL BATTLES RED DAUGHTER — Kara (Melissa Benoist) comes face to face with Red Daughter and the two engage in an epic battle. Determined to find a way to extract the Harun-El, Lena (Katie McGrath) turns to an unlikely source for help – Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) realizes she’s missing parts of her memory, and Brainy (Jesse Rath), Nia (Nicole Maines) and J’onn (David Harewood) set out to track down aliens who have been abducted by Lex. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Gabriel Llanas & Eric Carrasco.

Supergirl airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT Sunday nights, before episodes of Charmed on The CW.

At gunpoint

Dreamer under arrest

Restrained

A tense situation

You’re coming with me

Being escorted away

Kara and J’onn

J’onn listens

Red Daughter as Linda Lee

And she has a gun

Concerned

Lena confronts Lockwood

Lena and Lockwood

Unlikely assistance

A cure for James?

James in distress

Lena and Lillian

Can she be trusted?