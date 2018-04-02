‘Supergirl’ Renewed for Season 4

The CW has officially renewed Supergirl for its fourth season.

Fans have been anticipating news that Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) would continue to protect the people of National City, especially after recent comments from network president Mark Pedowitzh that hinted that Supergirl, along with its fellow Arrowverse shows Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow, would be renewed for the 2018-2019 season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At the moment, it’s a little too soon,” Pedowitz said at the winter Television Critics Association press tour. “We’re noted for announcing at winter TCA that we’re picking up shows, we just weren’t ready to do that yet. A couple more weeks [and] we’ll probably get around to it. I’m pretty confident we’ll see them all back.”

While Pedowitz sounded confident about the renewal of the full Arrowverse, until word became official today there were some concerns about the fate of Supergirl, particularly because of an interesting schedule share with Legends of Tomorrow. Supergirl and Legends are splitting their Monday night timeslot as Black Lightning debuts in what had previously been Legends’ home this season.

However, even with the creative schedule, this renewal confirms that the network is still invested in its superhero programming. This season, The CW has been digging even deeper into the DC Comics-inspired material, introducing the fan-favorite Legion of Super-heroes on Supergirl and putting out the ambitions but highly successful four-show “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event, programming that was not only a rating success, but also set a precedent for future TV crossovers. The network has also added new heroes to its roster, with the new animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray and the new, non-Arrowverse live-action series Black Lightning.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW.