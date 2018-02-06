7 Questions the Rest of ‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Needs to Answer

After tonight, Supergirl will be going on somewhat of a hiatus, but it doesn’t feel too early to look ahead.

The hit The CW series will be taking a nine-week long break as a way to accommodate the remainder of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season. But when Supergirl does return to our television screens, it’s safe to say there is a lot to address.

The threat of Samantha Arias/Reign (Odette Annable) and the other Worldkillers is continuing to grow stronger, all while the Legion of Super-Heroes are now apparently more than meets the eye.

So, what do we hope Supergirl addresses by its season’s end? Let’s take a look.

What is Saturn Girl’s Real Mission?

As we mentioned, there’s apparently more to the Legion of Super-Heroes story than we’ve been given so far, thanks to a new revelation from Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson).

While Imra didn’t reveal too much on camera, she did tell Mon-El (Chris Wood) that there’s another reason she and Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) began the mission to the present day.

So, what exactly could that be? Could it have something to do with the fact that the Legion already knows how the season-long battle against Reign will end?

Will We Get to See More of the Legion?

On that note — could that secret plan involve seeing more of the Legion of Super-Heroes?

Aside from the three Legionnaires we’ve met so far, and a reference to Ayla Ranzz earlier this season, a lot of information about Supergirl‘s version of the Legion remains a mystery.

Once the secrets are uncovered about what Imra and Brainy are doing, maybe we could end up seeing more of the team, or maybe an alternate version of them, in the process. And maybe that could lead to that pretty noteworthy costume change that seems in the cards for Mon-El.

What Does Lena Know?

The end of tonight’s episode gave fans another bombshell: Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) has seen some version of what’s happening with Sam.

But, does she really know what’s going on? And if not, what does she think she knows? And how could that factor into the supposed “help” that she will be offering Sam?

At this point, any guess is likely, and would likely create a new circumstance in the whole Sam/Reign scenario.

What Is Reign’s Endgame?

And in relation to that is the ever-changing topic of what will happen to Reign by the season’s end.

As we speculated soon after her first appearance, the way Supergirl is approaching Samantha’s transformation into a villain seems to hint that she could truly be redeemed in ways previous Arrowverse villains have not. As the season has gone on, that’s seemed more and more likely, with some speculating that Reign could ultimately become a hero in her own right.

In a way, Lena now offering her help seems to suggest that a version of redemption (namely, involving staying alive into the next season) could be likely. It’s something that Annable herself has begun to address, meaning that it certainly could be in the cards.

And if that’s the case, what does that mean for those around Sam like Ruby (Emma Tremblay) and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh)?

What Will the Worldkillers Try to Do?

But before we get to Reign’s redemption, it’s safe to assume that she will raise a little hell alongside her fellow Worldkillers.

As tonight’s episode showed, Reign has now been united with Julia Freeman/Purity (Krys Marshall), and the pair will now hunt for their third sister, Pestilence.

But once the trio are united, what’s going to happen? Will it be a somewhat-stereotypical attempt to destroy the Earth, or will something more unpredictable come about? Does Thomas Coville (Chad Lowe) still have a part in that?

And on that note, what exactly is up with the Worldkillers’ skillset? Granted, their comic counterparts each have some pretty unique powers too, but the range from one Worldkiller’s powers to another seems to be somewhat random.

What’s Up With Those Worldkiller Dreams?

One ongoing mystery, almost since the season began, has been around the various Worldkiller-related dreams that have plagued the show.

Early in Season Three, Sam was woken up by a nightmare version of Alura (Erica Durance), something that has sparked a pretty interesting fan theory. In the comics, Kara’s father is responsible for the creation of the Worldkillers, a responsibility that could easily be transferred over to Alura.

In the process, it would further complicate the season-long altercation, and hopefully explain the Worldkiller dream that Kara herself had a few episodes ago.

Where Does the Show Go From Here?

Even though the threat of Reign and the Worldkillers has yet to fully play out, we have to wonder what exactly is coming next.

Will the show try to subvert expectations in its fourth season (similarly to how The Flash has been doing) and place the Girl of Steel against a completely different kind of Big Bad?

Will the Legion become a more permanent fixture of the show, or just fade into the background?

Will the Supergirl‘s status quo further evolve in any way, helping bring some of the show’s characters (namely, Jimmy Olsen) back from the sidelines? Will any new characters become a part of the proceedings?

As of right now, Supergirl fans have to wait a little while to find out, as the show will return with new episodes on Monday, April 16th at 8/7c on The CW.

