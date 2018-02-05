‘Supergirl’ Star is “Not Ruling Out” Possibility of an Alex and Sam Relationship

Supergirl has brought quite a few fan-favorite pairings to life over the years, but could one newfound pairing end up becoming canon?

Odette Annable, who plays Samantha Arias/Reign on the hit The CW series, was recently asked about the budding friendship between her character and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh). As Annable revealed, she’s “flattered” by those who have been shipping the fictional pair, and offered a somewhat optimistic answer to “Agent Reign” shippers.

“Everyone has their own interpretation on how they see characters going and what they’d like to see.” Annable explained to TVLine. “But Sam is single, so I’m not ruling anything out.”

Fans have seen Sam and Alex grow from strangers to friends since the season three premiere, with the pair impacting each other’s lives in various ways. In Alex’s case, Sam’s arrival made her realize that she wants to have kids at some point in her life, a decision that ultimately led to her breaking off her engagement with Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima). But for Sam, Alex has provided her a sort of companionship that she needed in her life.

“Sam is in a really desperate place,” Annable pointed out. “She’s always been the protector, and she only has Ruby. She’s turning to people who are her confidantes, and it’s really paying off. I think Alex and Sam have a really nice friendship. I look forward to seeing how Alex is incorporated into Sam’s life. She really has stepped up to the plate, even though they don’t know each other that well. It’s an interesting relationship to me.”

As some have been theorizing almost since the season began, that dynamic could ultimately result in Alex adopting Ruby, in the event of Sam being killed or enduring another major life event. So what does Annable think of that theory?

“If something were to happen to Sam, I would definitely give [Alex] that blessing — especially now that Alex and Ruby have this great connection,” Annable revealed. “Of course, that could happen or it could not happen. We’ll see!”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.