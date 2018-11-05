Supergirl’s New Costume Has An Iron Man Type Display In ‘Supergirl’ “Ahimsa” Clip

The CW has released a clip from “Ahimsa”, tonight’s upcoming episode of Supergirl.

In the clip, Alex (Chyler Leigh) is seen taking on several National City police officers who appear to be under some sort of mind control. As things begin to get overwhelming for Alex, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) bursts in clad in her new armored containment suit that has a very Iron Man-like feature. You can check out the clip above.

As you can see, inside Supergirl’s helmet is a heads-up display very similar to the one that Iron Man’s various suits have in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. How similar? Well, just as Iron Man’s display alerts him to various damage and issues with his suit, so does Supergirl’s and in this clip that means alerting her to the fact that the air filtration system she needs to survive has been compromised.

Earlier this season in “Fallout”, Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra) used the device previously used to end Season 2’s Daxamite invasion to impregnate the atmosphere with Kryptonite making it toxic to Supergirl. Despite the best efforts of the DEO and Brainy, the only way to save Supergirl from the toxic-to-her air was to get her out of it. While physically taking Supergirl off world wasn’t an option, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) had a solution: the special containment suit.

That suit may be allowing Supergirl to survive the atmospheric poisoning until a better solution can be found, but it’s clearly not without weaknesses. The police officers attacking her were able to damage the system causing her to be exposed to Kryptonite. Given the glow to many of the officer’s eyes it’s clear that they were not acting of their own accord. Who might be manipulating them then? That might end up being Manchester Black (David Ajala), who will see his introduction on Supergirl tonight.

In comics, Black is a dangerous and manipulative psychic and telekinetic. As the head of a team of self-styled superheroes called The Elite he sought to upstage Superman and the Justice League in “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Truth, Justice, and the American Way?”, a tale widely considered to be one of the best Superman comics in the last quarter century.

On Supergirl, Black is likely to be a challenging antagonist. Referenced by Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) in the season premiere as the influence she most blames for Lex’s fall, Black has a dark past but easily deflects the brutality of his mission with charm and humor. What role he will play this season overall is anyone’s guess, but he might just make for a solid “big bad” this season or even help clear the path for one — especially with Lex Luthor on the way.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Ahimsa” airs November 4th.