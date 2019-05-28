‘Supergirl’ Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

For the titular heroine of The CW‘s Supergirl, Season 4 was an eventful one. While things started with Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) on top of the world having saved it from the Worldkiller Reign — and having saved her friend Sam from becoming Reign forever in the process — Supergirl was never more beloved. However, the hero’s golden status was short lived when a vocal and growing xenophobic and anti-alien minority began spreading fear and hate through National City, turning the public against Supergirl. Throw in the arrival of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Red Daughter, and you’ve got one of the most eventful seasons of the Arrowverse series yet and if you’ve missed any of it or have just been waiting to catch up, you’re in luck. Supergirl Season 4 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The season, which wrapped its run on Sunday, May 19, had a heavy political element as Kara and her allies tried to deal with the hatred being projected at the alien population. As more and more “far right” elements came into power — particularly Ben Lockwood/Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) — aliens who had once enjoyed a more integrated life with the general population found themselves seen as the enemy. And that included Supergirl, especially when the DEO came under the supervision of Colonel Lauren Haley (April Parker Jones). It’s a storyline that delivered on what Benoist teased last summer about what fans could expect from Season 4.

“The writers’ room is being really great this year,” Benoist said. “Last season, it was a lot of fire and brimstone and a lot of homages to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was great because I was such a big fan of that show. This season they really want to thematically tackle more topical stories that maybe mirror what’s going on with the state of the world and our country. There’s a lot of anti-alien sentiment at the beginning of Season 4 that Supergirl is going to have to grapple with. I think their main premise is that fear itself is a villain, and can hope conquer it? Supergirl stands for hope, so we’ll see. I think fear is her biggest opponent yet because it’s more of a wildfire-type emotion.”

The season also saw Lex Luthor finally make his Arrowverse debut. While fans had been hoping that the iconic villain would make his arrival at some point in the series, they were surprised by the announcement of who had been cast in the role, though showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller had always seen the actor as their top choice.

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor,” said the EPs. Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

In addition to fans being able to catch up on Supergirl, the show’s arrival on Netflix means that all three parts of last season’s big crossover event, “Elseworlds”, are now available on the streaming service. Fans can now watch the complete event, though they will still have to switch between Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow, to watch the full story play out.

Supergirl will return for Season 5 this fall on The CW.