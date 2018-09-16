‘Supergirl’ Season 4 Adds ‘The Walking Dead’s Xander Berkeley

It looks like one of Supergirl‘s newest villains will be getting help from a The Walking Dead veteran.

TV Insider is reporting that Xander Berkeley has joined the cast of The CW series’ upcoming fourth season. Berkeley will be playing Peter Lockwood, the father of anti-alien zealot Ben Lockwood/Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer).

Peter is described as “a middle-class factory owner struggling to make ends meet in a world that’s rapidly changing due to the rise of aliens from outer space living amongst us. He’s proud and single-minded, a family man who’s dedicated his life providing for people. The seeds of his discontent sows the beginning of an anti-alien wave.”

Berkeley is best known for portraying Gregory on The Walking Dead, as well as his roles in Gattaca and Terminator 2. This marks the actor’s latest foray into the DC Comics world, after voicing Dr. Kirk Langstrom in Son of Batman, and Manhunter in Beware the Batman.

At the moment, it’s unclear exactly how many Supergirl episodes Berkeley will appear in, especially as Gregory is still alive leading up to The Walking Dead’s ninth season. It sounds like the role could range from a one-off appearance to some sort of small arc, similar to Betty Buckley’s role last season as the adopted mother of Reign (Odette Annable).

Either way, it sounds like Berkeley’s character will arrive in the world of Supergirl in an interesting time, especially as the series begins to get a bit more topical.

“The writer’s room is being really great this year,” Benoist said in a recent interview. “Last season, it was a lot of fire and brimstone and a lot of homages to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was great because I was such a big fan of that show. This season they really want to thematically tackle more topical stories that maybe mirror what’s going on with the state of the world and our country. There’s a lot of anti-alien sentiment at the beginning of Season 4 that Supergirl is going to have to grapple with. I think their main premise is that fear itself is a villain and can hope conquer it? Supergirl stands for hope, so we’ll see. I think fear is her biggest opponent yet because it’s more of a wildfire-type emotion.”

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW.