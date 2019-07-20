Supergirl: Lex Luthor to Return for Crisis on Infinite Earths

It sounds like one of the Arrowverse’s most formidable foes will be playing a role in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. ComicBook.com was on hand for Supergirl‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where it was revealed that the show’s iteration of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) will be making a return in the crossover event.

Luthor’s role in the event opens a pretty massive can of worms, considering the role that Alexander Luthor has in the original “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. Whether or not Cryer’s Luthor embodies that role or takes things into a whole new direction remains to be seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cryer’s version of Luthor made his debut on Supergirl earlier this year, and won over quite a lot of fans in the process.

“I didn’t know [going into it], because this is one of the roles, I took without reading it,” Cryer told reporters earlier this year. “Jessica [Queller] had told me a little about what they wanted to do, sort of bare bones, but for me, I really had to wait until I got the actual words, and so, okay, who is this guy and what does he talk like? I had to wait until I saw that, to figure out where we wanted to go. I mean, we talked about who we loved, and obviously, we loved [Gene] Hackman and I was a big fan of Michael Rosenbaum from Smallville. It was never quite articulated. We always kind of left it up in the air and said, ‘Let’s see where this goes.’”

“This was a huge gift to get to create our Lex, and we really wanted to have a singular Lex Luthor, that paid homage to the other famous iconic Lexes, but I am in awe of Mr. Cryer,” Supergirl showrunner Jessica Queller added. “I don’t think we possibly could have done better in our casting, and we’re just thrilled.”

This marks just the latest casting news surrounding “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, after it was revealed that Brandon Routh will be playing Kingdom Come Superman, and legendary Robin actor Burt Ward will be playing some sort of role.

What do you think of Lex Luthor returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will debut across Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman later this year, and will wrap up in early 2020.