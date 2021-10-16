Supergirl Gets Farewell Tribute at DC FanDome

On Saturday, DC FanDome returned for its second year highlighting the latest in film, television, comics, video games, and more from the DC universe and while there was plenty of new and upcoming projects to get excited about, the virtual event also celebrated its existing entertainment offerings. That included a special, farewell tribute to The CW’s Supergirl which will end its six-season run in November. As the groundbreaking Arrowverse series approaches its epic conclusion, fans got a chance to honor the Kara Danvers/Supergirl and the Super Friends (Melissa Benoist) one last time. You can check out a video of the panel below.





It was announced in September 2020 that Season 6 of Supergirl would be its last. The series first debuted on CBS on October 26, 2015, and ran for one season on that network before making the leap to The CW for Season 2. While Supergirl took place on an alternate Earth in the overall multiverse until the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event condensed things to one world, Earth-Prime, the series has been an integral part of The CW’s Arrowverse with Supergirl and the Super Friends teaming up with The Flash and Green Arrow several times over the years. The series also saw the introduction of Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) into the Arrowverse with those characters now anchoring their own series, Superman & Lois.



Following news of the series’ conclusion at the end of Season 6, Benoist opened up about how playing the iconic character has had an incredible impact on her own life and that she is forever grateful to have been a part of it.



“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless,” Benoist wrote. “She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”



In addition to Benoist, Supergirl stars Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Katie McGrath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Staz Nair, and Julie Gonzalo.



In this sixth and final season, Supergirl will immediately be thrust into the greatest challenge of her life — forced to confront her own mortality, and the prospect of losing all hope.As her friends rally to help her in this difficult fight, a new villain will arrive in National City and test her resolve.While trying to save National City, Supergirl and her friends will confront issues of social justice — including prejudice, racism, intolerance — societal ills that Supergirl’s alter-ego, Kara Danvers, will take on as a journalist.As threats mount on all sides, and new villains partner with old villains, the Superfriends find themselves in a race to amass power in their attempts to keep everyone safe.Ultimately, the Superfriends will have to examine their own use of power, and confront their own blindspots.Supergirl will learn that her real power comes from within, and that her greatest gift is inspiring others to access the same power within themselves.Our Superfriends will learn that the best way for heroes to help the world is by empowering each individual.Only then, will they be Stronger Together.

Videos by ComicBook.com



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The series finale is currently scheduled for Tuesday, November 9th.