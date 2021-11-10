Supergirl Star Jon Cryer Would Reprise Lex Luthor Role in Titans

Last night saw Jon Cryer’s final confirmed appearance as Lex Luthor, a role he has played since 2018 on Supergirl. The Two and a Half Men star was hardly the safe choice for the part when he took the role — after all, his first DC role was as Lenny Luthor in Superman IV: The Quest For Peace, a movie that is not exactly universally beloved. The audience warmed to him, though, and the end of Supergirl has Arrowverse fans hoping he turns up on Superman & Lois, or somewhere else in the shared universe of DC TV that airs on The CW.

Cryer says he would be up for it, but doesn’t limit himself to just Superman & Lois. In fact, the star praised DC’s TV efforts in general and told ComicBook he would be up for a trip to Titans or The Flash if they had the right story for Lex, and wanted him to do it.

“I had been feeling like [this would be the end], but I also want to honor this version of the character,” Cryer said. “I like the Arrowverse. I think they do a great job with it. I think Superman & Lois is fantastic. I think Doom Patrol is fantastic, and Titans is pretty great. And Stargirl, I’ve only seen one episode, but it seems like fun. I thought Black Lightning was terrific. So I want to honor Lex in the Arrowverse verse. So if they’ve got a great arc for him on Superman & Lois, or The Flash, or Titans or whatever, I’m happy to find a way to come back and be a part of that.”

Last night’s Supergirl series finale saw Lex and Nyxly, his love interest and a powerful fifth dimensional imp, thwarted in a fairly definitive way…but the character isn’t dead. And that’s saying something in the context of the Arrowverse, where dead characters show up again all the time through the magic of time travel and multiversal doppelgangers. So while it might take some creative writing to get Lex out of the pickle he finds himself in, it’s certainly far from impossible.

And, of course, the fact that Cryer’s Lex appeared in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” story, wielding the Book of Destiny and moving at will through time and space…well, that certainly opens up any number of possibilities for stories that could be told.

Were you a fan of Jon Cryer as Lex? Where would you like to see his take on the character pop up next? Sound off in the comments, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk all things Arrowverse.