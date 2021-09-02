Supergirl "Still I Rise" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Still I Rise", the tenth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode will air on Tuesday, September 7th. This week saw Nia (Nicole Maines) encounter Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) in her dreamscape and ultimately make a deal with the Fifth Dimensional imp. Nia will help Nyxly get out of the dream realm and Nyxly will help bring Nia's mother Isabel (Kate Burton) back to life for 24 hours.

For Nia, this is a huge thing. Isabel Nal died unexpectedly in the Season 4 episode "Blood Memory", the same episode in which Nia manifests her dream powers. But her mother's death left Nia with no real guidance or training for her abilities as it had been assumed that Nia's sister, Maeve, would be the one to inherit them. That lack of training is something that Nia struggles with along with missing her mother, so much so that in this season's "Prom Night" episode that saw Nia and Brainy (Jesse Rath) take a trip back in time to Midvale in 2009, Nia tried to call her mother, but only got her voicemail. Having Isabel back means Nia will have the opportunity to train with her mother, something she has longed for.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Still I Rise" below and then read on for the photos from the episode.

"NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Still I Rise" debuts on September 7th.