Supergirl Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Still I Rise"

Last week on Supergirl, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) took her first steps toward becoming the new Guardian when she took up the cause of a young alien boy and his brother who had both fallen through the cracks in the system. At the same time, Nia (Nicole Maines) made a dangerous deal with Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) in which Nia would bring Nyxly out of the dream realm she was trapped in in exchange for just one more day with her mother. This week, Kelly's training for Guardian begins and Nia gets that precious time with her mother. Unfortunately, that means Nyxly is in the real world and things are about to get very complicated.

Nia's mistake The episode picks up with Nia and Nyxly appearing in her apartment. Nyxly is free. She reveals that once she brings Nia's mom back, Nia will be trapped in a magical realm and she won't' be able to get messages in or out. Nyxly leaves and Nia's mother appears and immediately asks Nia what she's done. She's not thrilled. Nia tries to explain herself and her mother explains that she's never actually left her. Nia just has ignored all her signs, including the owl. Nia's mother explains to her that by letting Nyxly out, she's unleashed a force of Hell on Earth much to Nia's horror.

PSA Supergirl and Brainy do a PSA about eating vegetables and it's pretty cringeworthy. It's part of an effort to try to use their reach and voice for good, but it's not exactly what Supergirl had in mind but there's no taking it back. At the Tower, Kelly trains with Alex but she gets a message that Orlando has lost his housing. Supergirl goes to check. Turns out, Orlando and Joey were supposed to move into a building with an affordable housing program, but a tech company bought the building instead so now they have nowhere to go. Orlando can't get an apartment until he gets a job, but he can't get a job until he has a home and both are required for him to get Joey. He's frustrated because the system is against him and everyone like him. Supergirl says she has his back.

Best laid plans Elsewhere, the aliens from the Prom Night episode locate Nyxly and kidnap her. Seems the sidekick Mitch wants to convince Naxim to restart the menagerie, but Nyxly says she has no magic and he lets her go. She discovers that he's obsessed with Supergirl and offers to help him catch her instead. She wants to construct a trap and makes him a deal. At CatCo, Kara is working on the housing story and fills William in about the mess. Turns out that the final vote is taking place the next day and Supergirl wants to stop the vote. However, Andrea overhears and doesn't think that a story will do it. Instead, she wants to do a social media takeover as it would be faster and stir up support much faster. Supergirl shows up to do the takeover. The questions start to come in, but the residents of the Heights are not happy that she wants them to turn away progress. They call her a hypocrite. She hears a call for help and leaves only to find Mitch kidnapping another alien.

Dreams and other problems Nia begins to train with her mother in the dreamscape, but the moment something she doesn't recognize appears, she asks her mom what it is. Her mom tells her she has to figure it out as well as fight her urge to flee the dream. Her mom tells her to focus and start making connections between meaning and what things mean to her. As Nia does so, things start connecting and she ends up in a dream where she sees her sister, Maeve, as a child. Supergirl goes back to the Tower and gets information about the victim and Mitch. Turns out Lex had Naxim and Mitch both released. Turns out Mitch has returned to crime because he's broke and has no prospects for honest work because of his criminal history. In the dream, Nia manifests some sort of glowing orb that her sister asks for, says if she gives it to her she'd love her forever. But when Maeve tries to touch it, it hurts her and then Maeve disappears. It's representative of the powers and how Maeve wanted them but they were Nia's. Nia has been running from her sister ever since having never wanted to hurt her.

Perspective shift Supergirl goes to talk to the councilwoman. However, the councilwoman isn't interested in stopping the deal. She only sees progress and growth by handing it over to a corporation even though it's gentrification. Supergirl soon realizes that the politicians don't care about the people. They only care about their ambition and that deal. Kelly is also frustrated. She's upset that she can't get down the specific move that Alex was teaching her. Supergirl tells her she just needs to shift perspective. Kelly also helps Kara realize she needs to shift her perspective on how to address the housing issue. Nia's mother explains to her that what she did with Nyxly was wrong and she may not be able to undo it. She tells her that she can't run away from things. She has to sit with her pain and the gravity of things. As time runs out, Nia's mom tells her to trust her dreams, sit with her discomfort, and her dreams will give her everything she needs. She also tells her that she loves her and believes in her before vanishing.

Saving the day Supergirl shows up at the council meeting and Orlando tells his story. He begs the council to see him and the others like him and their plight when they make their vote. At the same time, Nyxly uncloaks the ship, which sends the Super Friends. Turns out, the device Nyxly was having created was a bomb that can freeze a Kryptonian in ice forever. Supergirl starts evacuating people and the Super Friends show up to help. Supergirl and Martian Manhunter go to try to stop the bomb before it gets too cold and freezes a one-mile radius. Brainy and the others get everyone safely evacuated on his ship. Supergirl stops the bomb. J'onn manages to keep the building from collapsing. With the day saved, the council decides to rezone the building for affordable housing after all. However, the councilwoman is angry, telling Supergirl that now the neighborhood is going to be left to criminals. Clearly the councilwoman sees them as something other than citizens. Kelly realizes, having saved the councilwoman, that being a hero isn't about mastering a single move. It's about adapting. She says she'll be a great Guardian.