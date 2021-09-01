Supergirl Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Dream Weaver"

Complications Nia walks through a foggy forest and sees her mother in the distance with an owl. When Nia goes to approach her, though, she's snared on a branch and is unable to reach her mother. Lurking in the shadows is Nyxly. This is all in one of Nia's dreams. The Super Friends (without Lena and Brainy who are both out of town) are having a game night. Kelly has a new job as a social worker and she tells them that she has a client who is a young boy with EMP powers who is having a rough time that she's meeting tomorrow. At CatCo, Andrea wants Nia, Kara and William to essentially stalk to Super Friends to get exclusive interviews, no matter what it takes all in the name of ratings. Nia nods off in the meeting and Andrea sends her home. She gives William and Kara 24 hours to get a Super Friend interview or else. J'onn calls Supergirl to a truck robbery that appears to have been carried out by two particular types of aliens -- Metalimites and Obscurans -- who appear to be working together for a number of heists. They are apparently building a bomb. prevnext

A worried little boy Kelly shows up at the group home to work with her client, Joey. The woman running the home blames his brother, Orlando, who is in prison. Kelly discovers that the house has the children wearing power dampening cuffs. Kelly meets with Joey. Joey is reluctant to talk until Kelly shares with him about her brother, Jimmy. Joey opens up and says that he thinks something is wrong with Orlando. It seems that if they use their powers too much, they get sick and Orlando is using his powers too much at his prison job. Joey also says his brother is only in jail because his brother tried to steal money to get them a place to live after their parents died. Kelly promises Joey she will check on Orlando and it will be okay. Kelly tells Alex and Supergirl about Joey and his concerns about Orlando. Kara had previously done a piece on the prison's second chance work program and wants Kara's help in speaking with the warden to find out what is going on. prevnext

Nyxly At home, Nia goes back into her dream and tries to reach her mother again, but again is unable to. This time, Nyxly intervenes and wakes her in the dream. Nyxly says she's stuck in Nia's dreams and needs her help and that Nia needs hers. Nia claims she was banished from her world and got trapped in the dream realm, though she doesn't have her powers. Nyxly tells Nia she can manifest her dreams in the real world and tries to encourage her to do so, saying she will go to great lengths to help her. If Nia gets Nyxly out of the dream realm, Nyxly will bring her mother back from the dead for one day. An owl then attacks Nyxly and Nia wakes up. prevnext

Not what it seems At Van Kull prison, Kara and Kelly meet with the warden and ask about the second chance program. Kelly tells him about her concerns, but the warden claims that there have been no issues that he is aware of. He takes down Orlando's name and says he will check into it. Kelly asks to see Orlando, but the warden says it's a two week process to request a visit. Kara schemes a bit, however and is able to find out that Orlando is heading out to his work assignment so they observe him leaving and notice how miserable he looks. Kara suits up and follows. J'onn soon shows up. Turns out, aliens are being pulled from the worksite and they discover that they are being forced to steal against their will. They scatter, though, when Supergirl and J'onn go to stop them. prevnext

Corruption On the news, the warden makes it sound like the prisoners kidnapped the officer with them so now the Super Friends are aware that something nefarious is going on. They decide to start trying to follow the alien energy signatures. Kelly is upset, thinking she's made it worse for Orlando. Alex reminds her that she never gives up. Kelly tells Alex about her fear vision and that she was made to think she would never be good enough or able to compete because she had no powers. She also explains how she defeated the prime phantom in the fear vision by protecting them and Alex tells her that she's a protector. At the prison, Kara tells the warden that there is corruption in the second chances program, but he's unwilling to listen to her and doesn't want her to go on the record because he doens't want his program shut down. prevnext

Go deeper In Nia's dream, she again tries to approach her mother but Nyxly intervenes again. Nia turns down Nyxly's deal and says Imps are not to be trusted. Nyxly pleads with her. The owl returns and tells her that fools follow others and Nyxly tries to discredit the owl. The owl attacks Nyxly again and Nia wakes up. Kara asks William to have his CIA friend do a deep dive on the prison warden. Andrea harasses them about not yet getting an interview with a member of the Super Friends. Kara pushes back against Andrea's ratings-hungry obsession but gets nowhere. Later, William's source finds out that the warden has been paid off and is in on the whole scheme at the prison. Intergang is behind the whole scheme. They're making a dirty bomb. prevnext

Justice The Super Friends find where the aliens are being held. J'onn and Supergirl show up and deal with the corrupt officers, but the prisoners aren't willing to go with the heroes. They don't trust that Supergirl just wants to help. Orlando says she doesn't understand and that the system doesn't care. Supergirl tells him that if he goes on the run, he and his brother will never know peace. Supergirl promises to make sure their voices are heard. William interviews Supergirl for CatCo who advocates for the prisoners in the interview. prevnext