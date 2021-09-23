Supergirl: “The Gauntlet” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Gauntlet”, the upcoming thirteenth episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season. The episode will air on Tuesday, September 28th. With Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) out of the dream realm and in the real world, she’s on a mission to track down magical totems that, when brought together, will give her ultimate power. That’s clearly not something that Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the Super Friends want to see happen and now the race is on to stop her.



In “The Gauntlet”, Supergirl and Nyxly both end up with a piece of the totem that controls courage, but not only does one of them have to pass a test of courage first to gain control of it, but it seems like too much courage is a very bad idea when superheroes are involved. You can check out the official episode synopsis and then read on for photos.



“SUPERGIRL MUST PASS THE TEST OF COURAGE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each get a piece of the totem but learn the first person to pass the test of courage will gain control of the entire thing. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Brooke Pohl.”



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Gauntlet” will air on September 28th.



Lena

Lena and Supergirl

Dreamer

J’onn, Supergirl, Sentinel

Supergirl and J’onn

Supergirl and Lena

Lena

Bryxly and Nyxly

J’onn, Brainy, and Lena

Supergirl

Sentinel and Guardian