Supergirl: “The Gauntlet” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “The Gauntlet”, the upcoming thirteenth episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season. The episode will air on Tuesday, September 28th. Previously on Supergirl, Nia (Nicole Maines) released Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from the dream realm into the real world, and in turn, Nyxly went after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) as part of her plan to capture Mxy (Thomas Lennon) in a special orb that would allow her to track down magical totems that, when collected in total will give her ultimate power.



In “The Gauntlet”, Supergirl and Nyxly both end up with a piece of the totem that controls courage, but not only does one of them have to pass a test of courage first to gain control of it, but it seems like too much courage is a very bad idea when superheroes are involved. You can check out the preview for yourself below.

“SUPERGIRL MUST PASS THE TEST OF COURAGE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each get a piece of the totem but learn the first person to pass the test of courage will gain control of the entire thing. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Brooke Pohl.”



The episode will also see Lena continue to come to terms with the discovery that her mother was a witch and that she also has those abilities. It seems very much like something that fits into what McGrath previously said she wants for Lena’s final journey: to fully accept who she is.



“I really would like to see Lena come into full acceptance of who she is, that she’s fully accepted who she is, what she’s done, and who she is now,” McGrath said. “She’s not hung up about the bad parts of her, and she’s fully accepted the woman that she is, warts and all, and she believes that she is a good person. For me, that would be such a lovely wrapping up for Lena because she struggled so much with who she is. To finally just take a deep breath and go, ‘I’m enough, Lena is enough,’ and be happy for it, I know it sounds so simple, it’s not like these grand plans that everybody else probably wants for their characters, but it’s so simple for Lena. I just want her to finally be okay with who she is.”



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Gauntlet” will air on September 28th.