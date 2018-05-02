‘Supergirl’: Trinity Trailer Released

The CW has released a preview for “Trinity”, next week’s episode of Supergirl.

Last night the third Worldkiller, Pestilence, made her debut and the episode closed out with Pestilence and Purity rescuing Samantha Arias/Reign (Odette Annable) from Lena’s secret lab. This means that the three have not teamed up, making what was already a difficult situation for Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) even more dire. You can check out the preview in the video above.

The preview hints that an eclipse — whether it is naturally occurring or a machination of the Worldkillers is unclear — may strip Supergirl of her powers, not a good situation especially as it appears that the Girl of Steel will be facing off with the trio. Of course, it’s not just the battle with the Worldkillers that could be a problem for Supergirl. Supergirl’s discovery that Lena knew about Reign and didn’t tell her — or Kara Danvers for that matter — is going ot make things challenging.

“One thing that we play a lot with in the upcoming episodes is the triangle between Lena, Kara, and Supergirl, because Lena has a very different relationship with Kara Danvers than she does with Supergirl,” co-show runner Jessica Queller told TV Line. “Something we had never played before that we are really examining and excited about in the upcoming episodes is that Lena and Supergirl are at odds about certain things and a bit angry with one another, but Lena and Kara are best friends. Lena feels the closest to Kara of anyone in the world, so then Kara is suddenly in this position where is sort of living two lives with one of her best friends. And although we’ve always had to see Supergirl maintain a dual identity, it’s very personal when it comes to Lena, and it’s very challenging for Kara, and so we’re really interested in that dynamic.”

But it’s not just Reign that could create issues between Kara and Lena. There have been previous times when Lena’s work has come into conflict with Supergirl. Last season, when Lena created a device to determine if someone was human or not, she encouraged Kara to test it out. It’s a moment that could have outed Kara as an alien, but also completely ruined their friendship before it really began. Now, it sounds like something that Lena is working on now will lead to a difficult confrontation between the two women who, in any other circumstance, are close friends.

“In an upcoming episode, there’s a big reveal that Lena has something in her lab that will enrage Supergirl and the DEO, and it turns into an epic battle of wills between the two women, Lena and Supergirl,” Queller said. “I wouldn’t want to miss it.”

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW. “Trinity” debuts May 7.