‘Supergirl’ Finally Gets Her Own Funko POP

Supergirl has been saving the day on television for years now, and it looks like she’s finally made her way into the Funko POP world.

The vinyl collectible company is in the process of debuting their exclusives for New York Comic Con 2018, which include an official POP figure inspired by TV’s Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). You can check out a photo of the POP below.

Granted, the Girl of Steel has made her way into the DC Comics and DC Bombshells lines of POPs, and the television incarnation was made into one of Funko‘s Rock Candy figures, but this marks the first official POP for her television counterpart. The POP also joins one of The Flash‘s Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker), which was announced early last week after fans expressed a desire to see more Arrowverse female characters made into POPs.

According to Funko’s website, this Supergirl POP will be “shared” with Barnes & Noble, which means fans will be able to pick one up at those stores during New York Comic Con weekend. And now that Kara has been given a Funko POP counterpart, who knows? Maybe more of the show’s roster of characters will get ones as well.

Some will argue that this Supergirl POP is a long time coming, especially considering the overall impact that Benoist’s portrayal of Kara has had with fans.

“With decisions she makes and how things transpire to wrap it up, she’s really taking ownership of herself,” Benoist said in an interview earlier this year. “She’s maturing, which is what I’ve always wanted for her since season 1. I wanted to see a natural arc of a girl coming into womanhood, because she was almost naive at the beginning, and just charging ahead not really knowing what she was doing. And now, I think she really does, and she is slowly chiseling out her place, wherever she wants to be.”

And as Supergirl makes its way into Season 4, it sounds like that new place for Kara will come with a bit more social justice commentary as well.

“The writer’s room is being really great this year,” Benoist said in a recent interview. “Last season, it was a lot of fire and brimstone and a lot of homages to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was great because I was such a big fan of that show. This season they really want to thematically tackle more topical stories that maybe mirror what’s going on with the state of the world and our country. There’s a lot of anti-alien sentiment at the beginning of Season 4 that Supergirl is going to have to grapple with. I think their main premise is that fear itself is a villain and can hope conquer it? Supergirl stands for hope, so we’ll see. I think fear is her biggest opponent yet because it’s more of a wildfire-type emotion.”

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW.