New Supergirl Clip Reveals Winn’s Return Alongside Familiar Villain

Jeremy Jordan returns in Sunday night’s episode of Supergirl, bringing the fan-favorite best friend of Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) Winn Schott back from the future. It’s a return that fans of the Arrowverse series have been eagerly awaiting since the actor’s departure in Season 3, but “Back From the Future Part One” will offer fans not just Winn, but a familiar villain as well – or at least someone’s interpretation of them.

A new clip from “Back From the Future Part One,” shared by Entertainment Weekly, reveals Supergirl and Alex (Chyler Leigh) going up against a new Toyman who just so happens to look like Winn. It’s a bit confusing for them – after all, their Winn would never follow in the footsteps of his villainous father – but fortunately the real Winn shows up from the future to clarify things a bit, as well as stop this Evil Winn from taking out his target. You can check out the clip here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip confirms that the episode will see Jordan playing not one, but two versions of Winn and while it’s pretty evident that the two versions of the character are distinctly different, series star David Harewood, who also directs the episode, explained that he and Jordan worked hard to make sure the two characters were quite different.

“I’ve always respected Jeremy and respected his work, I’ve always respected his talent and his humor and how hard he works, so I knew he was going to really come out the gates,” Harewood said. “And because he was playing two roles, I wanted to make sure there was a distinct difference between the two of them. Speaking to each other a whole month before shooting, we were constantly in contact about it.”

He went on to explain that it was the new version of Winn that required just the right touch in order to bring him to life in a different way than the more familiar Winn.

“The Toyman, Jeremy had the idea that he was quite angry,” Harewood said. “I wanted to keep him entertaining because he wants people to like him and support him. It was important to me that we keep him appealing rather than angry. We played with that together to carve out a slightly different characterization between his returning future Legionnaire Winn, and I think we succeeded in that.”

Are you excited to see Jordan return as Winn? Let us know in the comments below.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “Back From the Future Part One” airs January 26.