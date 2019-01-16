Review: ‘Superman’ #7 Is an Imperfect, But Heartfelt, Family Tale

In Superman #7, Brian Michael Bendis and company create a narrative which really highlights all three members of the Superman family in a way that’s imperfect, but largely entertaining — and could leave an impact on the DC Universe going forward.

The story piggybacks right off of last issue’s cliffhanger, as a significantly older Jon Kent reconnects with Clark and Lois. Once reunited, Jon begins to tell his parents about the seven-plus years that he’s been away, or at least the events that incited it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being billed as “Superboy’s lost years,” the bulk of the issue only covers a short amount of time, something that could end up working in the larger narrative’s favor. Even with superpowered fight scenes and technicolor cities, quite a lot of moments and individual panels are really given a chance to breathe. That sort of pacing reflects Clark and Lois’ feeling of losing time with Jon in an interesting way while also creating a huge question mark around the stretches of his life that have yet to be covered.

There also are a small handful of moments between the family which teeter on the edge of endearing and embarrassing, a technique that simultaneously works with this set of characters and distracts from the story at hand.

While Clark himself plays a very, very small role in the events of the issue, his legacy and the magnitude of his mantle are felt throughout. The “S” symbol ends up meaning completely different things to Jon and Lois as they go on this adventure, something that’s not explored as much as it could be, but is still a nugget of something interesting.

Comic book characters are regularly thrown in and out of continuity, and have been aged up or down in the process, quite a lot over the years. And while it’s almost too early to tell — in part because we haven’t seen really any of the years he lost — there could be something genuinely different in how it’s happening to Jon. If this issue is any indication, we start to see Jon coming to terms with both the legacy of his parents and the story he creates for himself, in part thanks to a slightly out-of-the-box cameo motivating him to do just that. Placing that conflict alongside a mysterious adventure in space, and a definitely shady Jor-El, could give Jon a chance to become his own kind of hero, or just end up being one part of the larger narrative.

Lois also plays a unique role in the events of this issue, and it will be interesting to see how fans respond to those moments. In both the biggest and smallest set pieces of this issue, Lois’ humanity and her love for her family are both put front and center. While this arguably isn’t the best showcase of what Lois can be as a character, her role in the proceedings is still more than worthwhile. Plus, it’s a genuine delight to see her wear the House of El’s crest.

The art from Ivan Reis, Brandon Peterson, and Jason Fabok blends together in an interesting way, to the point where the shift between styles is surprisingly cohesive. While some faces and proportions occasionally veer into uncanny valley territory, the vast majority of the visuals are brought to life in the grandiose way that has accompanied the other issues of this run.

The colors from Alex Sinclair really help bring everything together, with several pages saturated in a truly breathtaking way. And the lettering from Josh Reed and Carlos M. Mangual compliments everything in a great way, balancing some of the sillier moments with the more impactful ones.

Superman #7 swings for the fences as it begins to recount the lost years of Jonathan Kent, with a mostly enjoyable end result. While the pacing and the plot occasionally step up to the edge of jarring, the issue largely crafts a tale that only Clark, Lois, and Jon could bring to life. With gorgeous colors and a few questions left unanswered, there’s enough here to be curious about what happens next.

Published by DC Comics

On January 16, 2019

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Ivan Reis, Brandon Peterson, and Jason Fabok

Colors by Alex Sinclair

Lettering by Josh Reed and Carlos M. Mangual