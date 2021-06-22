Superman & Lois: “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events", the eleventh episode of Superman & Lois' first season. Based on a previously released preview the episode, which will air Tuesday, June 22, will see Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) go on a trip down memory lane of sorts, but it may not be a necessarily positive one. Last week's episode "O Mother Where Art Thou" saw Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) revealed to be Tar-Ro, Clark's half-brother, and Superman had to go to pretty significant lengths to stop Edge's plan to supplant humanity with the consciousness of deceased Kryptonians. Last we saw Superman, he had passed out at the Fortress while holding the Eradicator.

The episode will also see Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) deal with the fallout from their own experiences in last week's episode based on the photos. The synopsis itself doesn't offer too much in the way of clues, though it does note that Clark learns something about Morgan that is "startling". You can check out that synopsis below and then read on for photos.