Superman & Lois: “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events", the eleventh episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode will air on Tuesday, June 22nd, and will see Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) go on a trip down memory lane. While that generally might not seem like a bad thing, this week's "O Mother Where Art Thou" certainly puts things in a different light. Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) was revealed to be Tar-Ro, Clark's half-brother and he plans to bring back Kryptonians by supplanting humans with Kryptonian consciousness.

Superman is able to prevent that from happening and even reverse the effect in those already put through the Eradicator, but it came at a heavy cost. A powerless Superman makes his way to the Fortress before passing out. Now, in the new preview, it's not exactly clear if Clark is unconscious while going on this trip down memory lane but what does appear to be pretty clear is that things will take a dark turn, and given that Clark was holding the Eradicator the last time we saw him, and for readers of comics that might not be a promising sign. You can watch the preview for yourself below as well as check out the synopsis for the upcoming episode as well.

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star (#111). The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Adam Brent Fletcher.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW after The Flash. "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events" debuts on June 22nd.

