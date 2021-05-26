Superman & Lois "Holding the Wrench" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Holding the Wrench", the upcoming eighth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, June 1st. This week's episode, "Man of Steel" came with a major revelation regarding the mysterious "Captain Luthor" (Wole Parks) with it being revealed that he is actually John Henry Irons, as well as the reveal of just how much he lost on his world at the hands of Superman. Now, in the preview for the next episode, it appears we'll get more of his story as well and perhaps more details on how Morgan Edge's plans for Smallville factor into history repeating on this Earth.

It will be interesting to see where the story goes next with John Henry Irons, though it sounds like there will certainly be room for the character to evolve.

"I think that the thing that is different about this John Henry, and the thing that I think defines, people like him, like Superman, is their ability to change their minds with the presentation of new information," Jai Jamison, who wrote this week's "Man of Steel," told ComicBook.com. "Even someone who is as mission-oriented as John Henry, I think that there is a space for him to possibly change his mind."

The episode will also see Jonathan end up in a dangerous situation while it appears it's musical time at Smallville High. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

REALITY – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation. Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school. Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. The episode was directed by Norma Bailey and written by Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. "Holding the Wrench" will debut on June 1.