Superman & Lois: Lex Luthor Makes His Move in Season Finale Synopsis

The third season of The CW's Superman & Lois is winding down and while the series is still waiting for news of its fate, its titular heroes are on a collision course with what might be the biggest bad they've ever faced. Lex Luthor is coming to Superman & Lois and while the character is set to make his debut — played by The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz — in the upcoming June 20th episode, "Injustice" — it's the season finale where he will really come into play. The CW has released the official episode synopsis for "What Kills You Only Makes you Stronger", which is set to air on June 27th.

SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Superman & Lois Star Tayler Buck is Excited for Superman to Get His "True Villain"

For comic book fans, there are few villains more iconic than Lex Luthor, especially when it comes to Superman. The character has long been a thorn in the hero's side and for Tayler Buck, who plays Natalie Irons on Superman & Lois, seeing Superman finally get that iconic villain on the series is exciting.

"I am so excited," Buck recently told ComicBook.com. "I think it's only fair that Superman gets his true villain, Lex Luthor, and I'm so excited to see where they take it next. I'm excited to sit back and watch. I'm excited to experience it. It's just a very exciting thing all around."

Will There be a Season 4 of Superman & Lois?

While Superman & Lois is bringing Lex Luthor into the mix as Season 3 comes to an end, to date the series has not been renewed for a Season 4, nor has it been cancelled. The same is true for Gotham Knights, which is currently in its first season on the network. According to the network's president of entertainment Brad Schwartz, they are still evaluating the situation with Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and All-American: Homecoming and a decision should be forthcoming soon. The network has already announced the cancellations of Walker Independence, The Winchesters, and Kung Fu. Riverdale and Nancy Drew are currently airing their final seasons.

"We're still looking at those analyzing these shows…and looking at our budgets in 2024," Schwartz said last month. "We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later."

He particularly expressed frustration with a lack of control over the streaming in reference to Superman & Lois, which he called one of the network's "strongest" shows. If renewed, the series will air at midseason or over the summer of 2024. Rumor has it Warner Bros. Discover's Max streaming platform may save at least Superman & Lois, if not both, if The CW declines to renew.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" airs June 27th.