Superman & Lois Season Finale Poster Released

The CW has released a new poster for the season finale of Superman & Lois. The poster features the Kent family standing together, seemingly united, and with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) as Superman, but this is no ordinary family image. Just behind them, the skies are dark and a bright red beam of light—presumably from the Eradicator or Kryptonian heat vision splits the sky as well as the sigil for the House of El. With the Kent boys on either side of this divide, it's enough to make fans wonder just what is in store in the finale.

As details go, there aren't all that many about the episode, titled "Last Sons of Krypton." The official synopsis notes that Superman will face his worst nightmare and Lois will confront Leslie Larr (Stacey Farber). While those are both pretty vague things, given the general trajectory of things this season, one can guess that Superman's nightmare may involve a threat to his family, likely via his Kryptonian half-brother Tal-Rho/Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) who has become the living embodiment of the Eradicator. You can check out the official synopsis for yourself below as well as the poster.

SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks, and Adam Rayner also star. The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Every episode of Superman & Lois will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Fans of Superman & Lois do have a little bit of a wait to find out what exactly will go down in the season finale. The show is on a short hiatus and will return with its penultimate episode on Tuesday, August 10 with "The Eradicator". The finale, "Last Sons of Krypton" will debut the following week on August 17. One thing fans don't have to wait for, however, is to find out if there will be more to come. Superman & Lois has already been renewed for Season 2.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Last Sons of Krypton" is set to debut on August 17.