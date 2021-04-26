Superman & Lois Now Streaming on HBO Max For a Limited Time

✖

Superman & Lois remains on break until Tuesday, May 18, but if you need to get caught up before new episodes arrive or just want to revisit the story so far, you can stream the series on HBO Max for a limited time. The first five episodes of Superman & Lois are now available on the streaming platform until Monday, May 17 before the show returns with new episodes on The CW the next day. This is in addition to The CW's website, where you can stream extended episodes as well as the special, Superman and Lois: Legacy of Hope.

Superman & Lois went on hiatus after its March 23 episode, "The Best of Smallville", to let the series' post-production team catch up following a COVID-19-related shut down earlier in the production schedule. Supergirl has been airing the first part of its sixth and final season in Superman & Lois' time slot with that series going on break until later this summer once Superman & Lois returns.

When Superman & Lois does return on Tuesday, May 18, the Kent family will have quite a bit to deal with. Lois Lane's (Elizabeth Tulloch) investigation into Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) has been growing more and more intense while Captain Luthor (Wole Parks) has arrived in Smallville and it was revealed to viewers that, on the Earth, he is from, Luthor and Lois were married. As for the kids, there are complications there as well as the preview for the upcoming episode "Smells Like Teen Spirit" showed Jordan (Alexander Garfin) being ambushed by a now-powered classmate.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

