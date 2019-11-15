Superman Battles The Rock’s Black Adam in BossLogic Art

DC Comics fans might not know what to expect from the upcoming Black Adam movie, but concept artist BossLogic shared an image he created of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the character facing Henry Cavill’s Superman depicting their potential conflict. The two heroes have similar abilities, so the characters going head to head and holding their own against one another isn’t out of the question, but in the wake of the disappointing Justice League, there haven’t been any rumors about when fans can see Superman in a big-screen adventure again, regardless of whether the Man of Steel would be played by Henry Cavill or a new actor.

Early 2018 @TheRock and his team reached out to me and asked me if I could create a piece of him fighting Superman with Superman doing some damage (his idea 😂) fast forward to now and I got to run it back officially but this time with @JimLee So thankful for the opportunity pic.twitter.com/mmoFIwnkZK — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 15, 2019

The artist noted that he was first approached about crafting the image last year, but with the admission that the image was The Rock’s idea, it was likely more of an exercise in building excitement about the project than an official imagining of such a sequence.

Johnson has been talking about taking on the character for years, with one of the substantial developments in the project being the recruitment of Jaume Collet-Serra to direct. Even after that announcement, fans were left merely to speculate about when the project would come together, with those fans having their patience rewarded earlier this week with The Rock himself announcing that the film would have a December 22, 2021 release date.

In addition to confirming the release date, The Rock also shared concept art of himself as the hero, which was an image created in a collaboration between BossLogic and iconic DC artist Jim Lee.

Part of what made a Black Adam film seem doubtful is that it was originally teased in the earlier days of the DC Extended Universe, which relied mainly on building itself as a franchise and featuring multiple heroes. With Warner Bros. finding more success in films that stand on their own, like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam!, the studio will seemingly move forward with a focus on standalone stories that could potentially lead to crossovers as opposed to emphasizing the joint adventures.

Black Adam lands in theaters on December 22, 2021.

