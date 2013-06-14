Superman Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill's Triumphant Return To DC

Henry Cavill has been heavily rumored to return as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, and while nothing concrete has been released, fans have been salivating at the idea. There were some very recent reports that the actor was supposed to make an appearance at Warner Bros. and New Line's, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods panel during San Diego Comic-Con, but he never showed up. While this doesn't mean that Cavill won't return as Superman, it could mean that maybe he hasn't signed a contract as yet. One fan is holding out hope for the Man of Steel stars return, even going as far as to putting him in the red trunks via some new fan art.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle @Clements.Ink revealed a new piece of fan art that shows how Cavill could look in his return as Superman. The art puts the actor in a white button-down shirt with his iconic Superman symbol showing. It also gives Cavill some comic-accurate hair. You can check out the Superman fan art below!

Not only do fans want the actor to come back as Superman, it seems that one of his fellow DC Comics colleagues feels the same way. During San Diego Comic-Con Dwayne Johnson got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting Black Adam, where he revealed that he thinks that Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

The next DC Comics movie will be Black Adam. The film will star Dwayne Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st!

