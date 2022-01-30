Superman: Gene Hackman Trends As Fans Celebrate Lex Luthor Actor’s 92nd Birthday

Today is a big day for celebrity birthdays! Not only is Twitter celebrating the 48th birthday of Secret Invasion star, Olivia Colman, but Gene Hackman is also a trending topic on the social media site today. Hackman, who won two Academy Awards throughout his career for The French Connection and Unforgiven, turned 92 on January 30th. Hackman has over 100 acting credits to his name despite retiring 18 years ago, but many will know him best for playing Lex Luthor opposite Christopher Reeve’s Superman in Superman: The Movie, Superman II, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

Last year, Hackman made headlines when a photo of him started to circulate online thanks to film historian and author James L. Neibaur. It was said that Hackman was “alive and well” after leaving the spotlight back in 2004 with his last film appearance being Welcome to Mooseport opposite Ray Romano. In addition to the aforementioned films, Hackman is also known for starring in The Poseidon Adventure, The Conversation, A Bridge Too Far, Hoosiers, No Way Out, Bat*21, The Firm, The Quick and the Dead, Get Shorty, Crimson Tide, Antz, and Behind Enemy Lines.

Two years ago, recent Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer wrote a special message in honor of Hackman’s 90th. “Happy Birthday, Uncle Lex! Nobody does it better,” Cryer wrote. You can check out some of the tweets in honor of Hackman’s 92nd birthday below…

What’s Your Favorite Hackman Role?