Superman & Lois: 30 Days and 30 Nights Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official release date for “30 Days and 30 Nights,” the March 29th episode of Superman & Lois. The episode, directed by Ian Samoil, takes place on Election Day and, among other things, may see the start of a new romance between John Henry Irons and Lana Lang. Of course, she may not have much time for that, if she does indeed win the mayoral race. A minor spoiler in the synopsis also suggests that there’s more drama to come with the whole Jonathan Kent/X-Kryptonite scandal, too, with the football season apparently cancelled as a result.

This feels very much like the “Varsity Blues with superheroes” premise that producers have referenced in the past. While it’s almost certain Clark will suit up in the episode, the official synopsis talks exclusively about the small-town drama of Smallville.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The idea of pairing Lana up with John Henry is an interesting one; earlier this season, her husband Kyle (Erik Valdez) revealed that he had an affair years ago, and Lana kicked him out of the house, but the way they have been playing it so far suggested there was a decent chance for reconciliation for the couple. If they bring in John Henry as a potential love interest, it raises the question of what Kyle Cortez will be doing on the show going forward.

You can see the synopsis below.

“30 Days and 30 Nights” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

IT’S ELECTION DAY – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) thanks Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) for sticking up for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) when one of the football players mother’s starts dogging him for getting football season cancelled. Meanwhile, Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah (Inde Navarrette) rattled. Lastly, Natalie (Taylor Buck) and Sarah wonder if they notice a spark between John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Lana. Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Katie Aldrin & Jai Jamison.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi. “30 Days and 30 Nights” will debut on March 29th.