Superman & Lois: “Anti-Hero” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Anti-Hero”, the upcoming seventh episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode will air on Tuesday, March 8th and is directed by Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge. This week’s episode of Superman & Lois saw some surprising changes for pretty much everyone in Superman’s orbit. Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) briefly reconnected with her sister only for it to fall apart again. Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovered the truth about Jonathan’s (Jordan Elsass) powers. Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) made a major decision about her marriage, and Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) relationship with the Department of Defense took an unexpected and devastating turn.

These shifts set the stage for “Anti-Hero” which will see the issues around Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) take on new layers, something that Bizarro had warned about. It’s the issue of Bizarro that has caused the latest issue between Superman and the Department of Defense, which adds an interesting dimensions to the conflict.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I didn’t know how it was going to be done, but I did know that it was going to be Bizarro before we started shooting the season,” series star Tyler Hoechlin recently told ComicBook.com. “Todd Helbing, our showrunner, gave me a call to kind of run me through what the idea for the season was. And that’s when he kind of told me what was going to be going on, what they had in mind. It’s very cool, very exciting; this is a character that I think has never been done in the way that we’re doing it this season. So I think it’s something very cool for the fans, and hopefully something that they really enjoy.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Anti-Hero” below.

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE (“AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”) DIRECTS – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, “Teen Wolf”) to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news. Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight. Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and written by Max Cunningham & Michael Narducci.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi.